Monetizing Sustainability: How Environmental Assets Are Driving Profitable Opportunities - Financial News Media

New York, NY – January 14, 2026 – Market News Update News Commentary – The environmental-asset market - think carbon credits, emissions trading, and other green“commodities” - is really starting to heat up. Companies and governments are scrambling to hit net-zero goals, and that's driving demand for anything that helps them offset emissions. The numbers are pretty exciting: the global market could hit around $1.2 trillion by 2026. That's not just good for the planet - it's creating real opportunities for investors who want to get in on assets that can actually generate revenue while supporting sustainability. Active companies in the markets that may be looking to unlock new opportunity include: DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS), XCF Global Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFX), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM).

For investors, the appeal is obvious. It's not just about carbon credits - there's also a growing demand for tools and platforms that help companies manage, track, and trade these assets. These digital marketplaces are popping up everywhere, making it easier to buy, sell, and monetize environmental credits. Analysts expect this part of the market to grow at a double-digit pace over the next few years, which means more liquidity, more options, and more ways to profit from the green transition.

Looking ahead to 2026, the whole ecosystem around environmental assets is set to keep expanding. Policy changes, stricter reporting rules, and corporate sustainability goals are all pushing the market forward. For investors, this means a sweet spot where you can earn returns while backing something that actually makes a difference. Basically, it's a rare chance to combine financial upside with positive environmental impact, and the opportunities are only getting bigger as the market matures.

DevvStream and Fayafi Execute Investment Agreement and Advance Plans for“Fayafi x DevvStream Investment Platform” – DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS) ($DEVS ) (“DevvStream”), a leading carbon management and environmental-asset monetization firm, today announced the execution of a binding term sheet (the“Investment Agreement”) with Fayafi Investment Holding Limited (“Fayafi”), a UAE-based investment platform registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, the parties intend to establish a jointly governed special purpose vehicle (“SPV”) to be named the“Fayafi x DevvStream Investment Platform” within ninety (90) days of the Investment Agreement's effective date. The SPV is targeted to scale upward, reaching US$100 million in capital commitment by the end of 2027, and intends to pursue high-impact, scalable opportunities across decarbonization and the energy transition, including environmental infrastructure, carbon solutions, and related technologies. The Investment Agreement supersedes the parties' previously announced memorandum of understanding and establishes agreed economic terms, governance principles, and fee arrangements. However, the investment amount constitutes a non-binding target, not a commitment or guarantee of capital deployment by either party.

Profits from the SPV, including carbon credit revenues, are expected to be distributed 80% to Fayafi and 20% to DevvStream. An Investment Committee is expected to be established with representatives from both parties, proportionate to their equity holdings, with a Fayafi representative serving as Chair, and with funding allocated only to projects approved by the Investment Committee. In consideration of its efforts to provide initial platform setup, project sourcing, and preliminary diligence services, DevvStream is expected to receive a one-time setup fee payable upon successful completion of feasibility confirmation and Fayafi's approval to proceed. DevvStream is also expected to receive a recurring consulting fee equal to a percentage of assets invested through the platform, payable monthly from initial capital deployment.

The Fayafi x DevvStream Investment Platform is intended to expand DevvStream's business beyond individual projects by establishing a global origination and investment engine to support the development, aggregation, and management of environmental assets. Management believes the platform can strengthen DevvStream's pipeline of opportunities, support recurring advisory and asset-management revenues, and enhance the Company's ability to structure and monetize environmental attributes at scale.

The platform is also expected to support DevvStream's investments across adjacent infrastructure such as sustainable feedstock supply chains, carbon capture and environmental-attribute frameworks, and other project-enabling capabilities. Management believes this ecosystem approach may improve project bankability, expand monetization opportunities, and support long-term growth, subject to Investment Committee approval and definitive agreements.

"This Investment Agreement is an important step forward toward the goal of expanding DevvStream's international reach and advancing a structured investment platform with a differentiated partner," said Carl Stanton, Chairman of DevvStream."The proposed SPV framework aligns strong sourcing and execution capabilities with strategic capital and cross-border sponsorship, and we believe it can accelerate the pace at which high-quality energy transition projects are developed and monetized."

Other recent developments in markets of note include:

XCF Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:SAFX), a leading innovator in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”), announced that it is evaluating financing options to support the next phase of its long-term growth strategy: the construction of its New Rise Reno 2 facility (“New Rise 2”).

If constructed, New Rise 2 is expected to enable XCF to expand its SAF and renewable fuel platform and aligns with its recently signed non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with global energy and commodities group BGN INT US LLC (“BGN”). As contemplated by the MOU, subject to the negotiation of a definitive agreement, XCF and BGN intend to jointly develop global distribution, marketing, and offtake frameworks across Europe, the Middle East, and other strategic markets.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) (the“Partnership” and together with BEPC,“Brookfield Renewable”) announced that they have made the necessary Canadian and U.S. securities filings to enable an“at the market” equity issuance program (the“ATM Program”) of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares of BEPC (the“BEPC Shares”). Under the ATM Program, BEPC may, at its discretion, offer and sell up to $400 million (or the Canadian dollar equivalent) of BEPC Shares directly from treasury.

Brookfield Renewable intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to facilitate repurchases by the Partnership of its non-voting limited partnership units (each, an“LP Unit”) under its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) program (subject to compliance with applicable securities laws) and for general corporate purposes.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced that it plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of Jan. 27, with a link to the financial results news release on the company's website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy; Mike Dunne, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy; and other members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 27.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) recently announced it has received the requisite approval for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid providing the option to purchase up to 36,946,177 Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”), representing approximately 10% of the public float of Brookfield Asset Management's outstanding Class A Shares. Purchases under the bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), and/or alternative trading systems. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from January 13, 2026 to January 12, 2027, or an earlier date should Brookfield Asset Management complete its purchases. Brookfield Asset Management will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any Class A Shares purchased or such other price as may be permitted.

As at December 31, 2025, the number of Class A Shares issued and outstanding totaled 1,637,941,906 of which 369,461,770 shares represented the public float. The maximum daily purchase on the TSX under this bid will be 365,499 Class A Shares, which is 25% of 1,461,999 (the average daily trading volume for Class A Shares on the TSX for the six months ended December 31, 2025).

