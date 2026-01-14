Hyperscaler Market Enters A New Growth Cycle As AI And Cloud Demand Accelerate - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Long-term contracts and growing AI workloads offer investors increased revenue stability and growth upside

New York, NY – January 14, 2026 – Market News Update News Commentary – The hyperscaler industry is entering its next growth phase as demand for cloud computing, AI workloads, and data-intensive applications continues to accelerate. Hyperscale operators-led by the largest global cloud platforms-are expanding capacity to support generative AI, enterprise digital transformation, and the surge in real-time data processing. For retail investors, the key takeaway is that hyperscalers are no longer just about storage and basic cloud services; they are becoming the backbone of AI, cybersecurity, streaming, and mission-critical enterprise systems, creating long-term, recurring revenue opportunities for Active companies in the markets such as VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV).

Capital spending across the hyperscaler market remains elevated, but with a clear focus on efficiency and scale. Companies are investing heavily in next-generation data centers, advanced chips, and energy-optimized infrastructure to lower costs per unit of compute while meeting rising performance demands. This combination of scale and cost discipline is strengthening margins over time and reinforcing competitive moats. As hyperscalers sign long-term contracts with enterprises, governments, and AI developers, revenue visibility is improving-an important signal for investors seeking stability alongside growth.

Looking ahead, the hyperscaler market is expected to remain one of the most resilient segments of the broader technology sector. Growth is being fueled by AI adoption, hybrid cloud strategies, and the ongoing shift away from on-premise IT systems. While market cycles and short-term volatility are inevitable, the structural demand for massive computing power is firmly in place. For retail investors, hyperscalers represent exposure to a foundational layer of the digital economy-one that continues to expand as more of the world's data, intelligence, and services move to the cloud.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) to Open Dublin Office, Appoints Shane Whelan to Global Advisory Council to Leverage Hyperscaler Relationships and Build Sovereign AI Data Center Business



Based in Dublin, Mr. Whelan is one of Europe's leading real estate and infrastructure asset developers

He has multi-decade relationships with hyperscalers including Google, Microsoft and Amazon

Development portfolio exceeds $2 billion in gross development value spanning 3.5 million square feet Whelan will establish a Dublin office for VivoPower as it scales up its Sovereign AI data center infrastructure business, further advancing its Power -to-X strategy

January 14, 2026 – VivoPower International PLC (“VivoPower” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shane Whelan to its Global Advisory Council. Mr. Whelan is a highly experienced real estate and infrastructure asset developer, who has multi-decade relationships with data center operators as well as hyperscalers including Google, Microsoft and Amazon, amongst others.

Mr. Whelan's development portfolio exceeds 3.5 million square feet of real estate and infrastructure assets across the EU and UK with a gross development value in excess of $2 billion.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said:“We are delighted to welcome Shane to our Global Advisory Council. Given his extensive experience and relationships with hyperscalers including Google, Microsoft and Amazon as well as data center operators, he will be invaluable as we scale up our AI data center infrastructure business globally. Importantly, he will advise us as we establish our Dublin office and build up a high caliber and high tempo team there.”

Shane Whelan said:“Having worked behind the scenes with Kevin and his team, I am very pleased to be joining VivoPower and am confident that we will scale up the most trusted independent sovereign AI data center infrastructure and real estate group globally. Dublin is an important market for data center infrastructure talent and we will be recruiting experienced and committed development management, technical delivery and operational execution personnel. CONTINUED ... Read this full press release and more news for VivoPower International at:

Other recent developments in markets of note include:

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, recently announced its intention to launch a decentralized, AI-native biotech platform focused on rare and immune-suppressed cancers, starting with mesothelioma.

The planned platform is designed as a privacy-first decentralized-AI network for rare cancers that can learn across institutions without centralizing patient-sensitive data. In its initial phase, AlphaTON expects the platform to deliver practical, near-term outputs for mesothelioma, including biomarker and responder insights, enrichment strategies, and trial design simulations to help inform upcoming mesothelioma clinical trials at Cyncado Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of AlphaTON, alongside prioritization of repurposing candidates and novel combinations. Over time, the platform is intended to evolve into a continuous engine for therapeutic discovery and development, progressing toward new drug design.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is offering Oracle Database@Google Cloud to customers in Canada. With the debut of the powerful multicloud service in Canada, customers can now run Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the North America-Northeast 1 (Montreal) and North America-Northeast 2 (Toronto) Google Cloud regions. This enables customers to access Oracle AI Database services in their chosen Google Cloud region, helping ensure that their data remains in-region and addresses sovereignty and compliance requirements for regulated industries. In addition, Google Cloud and Oracle partners can resell Oracle Database@Google Cloud through the Google Cloud Marketplace and integrate it into their solutions. This enables customers to procure the solution through their trusted partners, simplifying contracting and allowing them to leverage existing Google Cloud commitments for a seamless purchasing experience.

Oracle Database@Google Cloud is designed to help customers combine their enterprise data in Oracle databases with Google Cloud's analytics and AI services to improve decision-making and drive comprehensive business insights from BigQuery, Google's Vertex AI platform, and Google's Gemini models. In addition, it enables customers to migrate their mission-critical Oracle workloads to the industry-leading Oracle AI Database and modernize their applications using Google Cloud services.

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq:MSFT) recently announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. The dividend is payable March 12, 2026, to shareholders of record on Feb. 19, 2026. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 19, 2026.

Microsoft creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

AZIO AI, in conjunction with Azio Corp, a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing platform, announced it has received a binding purchase order for 256 units of the Nvidia B300's GPUs, representing a significant advancement towards completion of a major governmental Purchase Order in Southeast Asia, resulting in approximately $107 million in contractual revenue, underscoring the Company's ability to execute complex, large-scale government and institutional initiatives. The company expects to receive a 30% deposit over the course of the next few weeks.

This follows Azio AI's announcement to acquire Azio Corp's AI division which Azio Corp recently delivered 8 Nvidia B200 GPUs representing $2.8 millions of recognized revenue. This execution milestone follows AZIO AI's recently announced transformational merger framework with Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV), which established a reference transaction value of $3.00 per EVTV share, subject to customary closing conditions and definitive documentation.

