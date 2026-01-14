Techmediabreaks Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) Closes Acquisition Of Plan A To Expand Global ESG And Carbon Accounting Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Diginex (NASDAQ: DGNX), a provider of sustainability RegTech solutions, announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of PlanA GmbH, a Europe-based, AI-powered carbon accounting and decarbonization platform, strengthening its European footprint while accelerating expansion across Asia and North America. The transaction, first disclosed Dec. 2, 2025, was completed following satisfaction of customary closing conditions and included €3 million in cash and 6,720,317 ordinary shares valued at approximately €52 million, representing total consideration of about €55 million, in exchange for 100% of Plan A's equity. The combination integrates Diginex's ESG reporting capabilities across 19 global frameworks with Plan A's AI-driven Scope 1–3 emissions tracking and decarbonization tools, creating an end-to-end solution designed to address growing regulatory demand under standards such as the EU CSRD and ISSB while enabling enterprises to link compliance, emissions visibility, and measurable climate impact.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

