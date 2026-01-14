The Middle Of The Sandwich: Small Business Reality In The Defense Supply Chain Now Available

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Middle of the Sandwich: Small Business Reality in the Defense Supply Chain, a new book by aerospace manufacturing executive and small-business advocate Allison Krache Giddens, is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats.

Written from the front lines of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), The Middle of the Sandwich offers an unfiltered look at what it means to operate a small or mid-sized manufacturing business in one of the most highly regulated, risk-intensive sectors of the U.S. economy. Drawing on real-world experience as President of Operations at Win-Tech Inc., Giddens explores the mounting pressures placed on suppliers who are increasingly caught between government mandates, prime contractor requirements, cybersecurity compliance, workforce shortages, and shrinking margins.

“This book is about the companies that don't have lobbyists, compliance departments, or endless resources, but still carry the responsibility of producing critical components for national defense,” said Giddens.“We're the middle of the sandwich. We're essential, but often invisible in policy conversations. I wrote this to give voice to that reality.”

Blending personal stories with broader industry analysis, the book examines topics including cybersecurity and CMMC, supply-chain risk, vendor restrictions, workforce development, cost compliance, and the cumulative burden of regulation on small manufacturers. While rooted in defense and aerospace, its insights extend to any industry where small businesses operate under large-organization rules.

The Middle of the Sandwich is written for manufacturers, policymakers, prime contractors, consultants, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of how policy decisions affect the backbone of the American supply chain.