REIDSTONE Expands Into North America, Aims To Supply Natural Stone Pavers For Major Public Projects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- REIDSTONE, a leading manufacturer and exporter of natural stone products, has announced its expansion into the North American market. The company – known for high-quality natural stone pavers, tiles, veneers, and other architectural stone – plans to broaden its global footprint by targeting large public construction projects across the United States and Canada. This strategic move comes as North America's construction sector continues to grow, with the regional construction market valued at over USD 2.58 trillion in 2024. Rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure projects are driving increased demand for durable, aesthetically pleasing construction stones, and REIDSTONE aims to fill that need by providing reliable supply and expertise for major city developments.

Targeting Major Municipal and Government Projects

With this expansion, REIDSTONE is specifically setting its sights on government-funded infrastructure and municipal development projects. From city beautification initiatives to large-scale public works, municipalities and construction contractors require materials that can withstand heavy use while maintaining visual appeal.“Our goal is to become a trusted partner for North American cities and contractors by providing not only top-tier materials but also dependable service from project inception to completion,” said a spokesperson for REIDSTONE. The company's experience in handling high-volume orders and complex custom requests makes it well-suited for projects like transit hubs, public plazas, parks, and institutional buildings. Natural stone pavers are renowned for their longevity and durability, making them ideal for high-traffic public areas and streetscapes. By focusing on public-sector and large commercial projects, REIDSTONE seeks to support the creation of long-lasting infrastructure in major cities across North America.

Comprehensive Range of Stone & Pavers Products

As one of the region's leading stone suppliers, REIDSTONE brings to North America an extensive catalog of natural stone materials and finished products. The company is the leading quarrier, manufacturer, and exporter of basalt and granite in Vietnam & China, and also offers other stones such as limestone and marble. These materials are available in numerous formats to meet diverse construction needs. REIDSTONE's product lineup includes:

.Building and landscape stones – e.g. cobblestones, outdoor pavers, slabs and stepping stones for driveways, walkways, and plazas.

.Floor and wall tiles – interior and exterior tiling in various finishes (honed, flamed, polished) for projects ranging from transit stations to commercial buildings.

.Ledgestone and veneers – natural stone cladding and panels to enhance building façades, retaining walls, and other structures with a premium finish.

.Custom-fabricated stone elements – bespoke cuts and shapes for architectural features, public art installations, or restoration projects, made to specification by the company's skilled fabrication team.

This wide selection of stone and pavers products allows architects and project planners to source all their natural stone needs from a single supplier. According to the company,“REIDSTONE has the ability to facilitate any size project and can custom cut even the most complex requirement”. Whether a project calls for uniform granite paving stones for a city square or unique cut-to-size pieces for a landmark building, the company is equipped to deliver.

Commitment to Quality and Service Excellence

A key differentiator for REIDSTONE in entering the North American market is its unwavering commitment to product quality and customer service. The company prides itself on offering“the very best in service and quality,” backed by a dedicated Quality Assurance (QA) team that rigorously inspects all products before shipment. This stringent QA process ensures that clients receive natural stone materials that meet high standards for consistency, durability, and finish. By the time stone products arrive at a job site in the U.S. or Canada, they have passed multiple inspections to guarantee performance in varied climates and conditions.

In addition to quality control, REIDSTONE emphasizes strong communication and support throughout the supply process. Clients and partners in North America will find the company easy to reach via its local contact channels and responsive to project timelines.“Be assured that REIDSTONE will always be in close contact and easily accessible via email or telephone,” the company notes on its approach to customer service. This level of engagement and accountability is especially important for large public projects, where coordination and reliability are paramount. By providing attentive service and expert guidance on stone selection and installation, REIDSTONE seeks to build lasting relationships with city planners, developers, and construction firms across the continent.

About REIDSTONE

Established in 2004, REIDSTONE is a family-owned and operated business and a leading stone supplier to clients worldwide. The company manufactures and exports a variety of high-quality natural stone products including basalt, granite, bluestone, and marble - from its fabrication facilities in Asia. Its product range spans building stone, landscape stone, floor and wall tile, ledgestone, cobblestone, pavers, veneer stone and custom stonework. REIDSTONE works directly with importers, wholesalers, developers, and architects around the globe, delivering materials for projects of all sizes. The company prides itself on rigorous quality assurance and unparalleled service, ensuring every order is fulfilled to the highest standards. With a newly expanded presence in North America, REIDSTONE looks forward to supplying premium natural stone solutions for years to come, supporting construction and infrastructure development in major cities across the region.