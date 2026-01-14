403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Globaliser Cracks $260B Cart Abandonment Problem With Sub-0.2 Second Woocommerce Checkout
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Globaliser, a Delaware cloud infrastructure startup, today announced a technical breakthrough that eliminates the "un-cacheable" nature of ecommerce checkouts. By delivering Time to First Byte (TTFB) under 0.2 seconds from 24 global edge locations, Globaliser allows WooCommerce merchants to address latency-driven cart abandonment -one of several factors contributing to the industry's estimated $260 billion annual checkout losses.
"Everyone accepted cart pages cannot be cached. We asked what if they could be, safely and automatically. The infrastructure to answer that question is now available," said Selim Koc, founder and CEO.
Cart and checkout pages display user-specific data, meaning traditional caching risked showing one customer another customer's cart. Globaliser's session-aware architecture solves this by maintaining personalized caches at edge servers nearest to each shopper.
The Revenue Problem
Online retailers lose $260 billion annually at checkout, according to Baymard Institute. Causes range from hidden fees to complicated forms, but latency remains a significant and often overlooked factor. The conversion impact of speed is well-documented:
Amazon has reported that even 100 milliseconds of latency can impact sales by up to 1%
Akamai research showed similar delays reduce conversions by 7%
A 3-second checkout delay on a $50,000/month store translates to $7,000-$10,000 in monthly lost revenue
The standard response to abandonment has been recovery emails chasing customers who already left. Globaliser's approach prevents latency-driven abandonment before it happens.
How It Works
When a shopper in Miami adds items to cart, the dynamic cache is created at the Miami edge server. Checkout responses come from Miami with sub-0.2 second TTFB, not from an origin server thousands of miles away. A shopper in Sydney experiences the same checkout speed as one in New York, regardless of where the store is hosted.
WooCommerce controls the cache lifecycle automatically. When customers complete checkout or clear their cart, cached data invalidates through native hooks.
Credit card numbers and payment information never touch the cache layer. Payment processing flows directly to gateways through standard PCI-compliant channels.
Measured Results
Side-by-side testing on identical WooCommerce configurations shows dramatic improvements:
Cart page LCP: 1.96s (standard VPS) → 0.29s (Globaliser)
Checkout page LCP: 2.68s (standard VPS) → 0.29s (Globaliser)
TTFB improvement: 69-96% reduction across enterprise deployments
Live comparison available: Standard VPS demo (victorthemes/themes/seese) vs. Globaliser demo globaliser). Technical deep-dive videos: TTFB demonstration (youtube/watch?v=brENA0vt5aw) and LCP comparison (youtube/watch?v=vV57iEFk2kA).
Business Impact Beyond Checkout
Speed problems cascade through marketing spend. Slow pages increase Google Ads cost-per-click through lower Quality Scores. Core Web Vitals measured by region affect search rankings in international markets. Early industry evidence suggests site speed increasingly influences visibility in AI-powered search tools.
Company Background
Globaliser is registered as an Internet Service Provider with ARIN (ASN: AS401320) and operates 24 edge locations across five continents. The company has been accepted into Cloudflare Startup Program, OVHcloud Startup Program, and Constructor startup accelerator. The solution works as a cloud acceleration layer alongside existing hosting infrastructure.
Demonstrations and technical briefings available at .
Contact:...
"Everyone accepted cart pages cannot be cached. We asked what if they could be, safely and automatically. The infrastructure to answer that question is now available," said Selim Koc, founder and CEO.
Cart and checkout pages display user-specific data, meaning traditional caching risked showing one customer another customer's cart. Globaliser's session-aware architecture solves this by maintaining personalized caches at edge servers nearest to each shopper.
The Revenue Problem
Online retailers lose $260 billion annually at checkout, according to Baymard Institute. Causes range from hidden fees to complicated forms, but latency remains a significant and often overlooked factor. The conversion impact of speed is well-documented:
Amazon has reported that even 100 milliseconds of latency can impact sales by up to 1%
Akamai research showed similar delays reduce conversions by 7%
A 3-second checkout delay on a $50,000/month store translates to $7,000-$10,000 in monthly lost revenue
The standard response to abandonment has been recovery emails chasing customers who already left. Globaliser's approach prevents latency-driven abandonment before it happens.
How It Works
When a shopper in Miami adds items to cart, the dynamic cache is created at the Miami edge server. Checkout responses come from Miami with sub-0.2 second TTFB, not from an origin server thousands of miles away. A shopper in Sydney experiences the same checkout speed as one in New York, regardless of where the store is hosted.
WooCommerce controls the cache lifecycle automatically. When customers complete checkout or clear their cart, cached data invalidates through native hooks.
Credit card numbers and payment information never touch the cache layer. Payment processing flows directly to gateways through standard PCI-compliant channels.
Measured Results
Side-by-side testing on identical WooCommerce configurations shows dramatic improvements:
Cart page LCP: 1.96s (standard VPS) → 0.29s (Globaliser)
Checkout page LCP: 2.68s (standard VPS) → 0.29s (Globaliser)
TTFB improvement: 69-96% reduction across enterprise deployments
Live comparison available: Standard VPS demo (victorthemes/themes/seese) vs. Globaliser demo globaliser). Technical deep-dive videos: TTFB demonstration (youtube/watch?v=brENA0vt5aw) and LCP comparison (youtube/watch?v=vV57iEFk2kA).
Business Impact Beyond Checkout
Speed problems cascade through marketing spend. Slow pages increase Google Ads cost-per-click through lower Quality Scores. Core Web Vitals measured by region affect search rankings in international markets. Early industry evidence suggests site speed increasingly influences visibility in AI-powered search tools.
Company Background
Globaliser is registered as an Internet Service Provider with ARIN (ASN: AS401320) and operates 24 edge locations across five continents. The company has been accepted into Cloudflare Startup Program, OVHcloud Startup Program, and Constructor startup accelerator. The solution works as a cloud acceleration layer alongside existing hosting infrastructure.
Demonstrations and technical briefings available at .
Contact:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment