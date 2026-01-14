403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Corus Entertainment Inc.: Announced its first-quarter financial results today. Consolidated revenue decreased 18% for the quarter. Consolidated segment profit decreased 32% for the quarter. Consolidated segment profit margin of 21% for the quarter. Net loss attributable to shareholders of $11.1 million ($0.06 loss per share basic) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment Inc. shares T.B are trading up $0.01 at $0.04.
