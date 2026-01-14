Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc.


2026-01-14 10:08:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Corus Entertainment Inc.: Announced its first-quarter financial results today. Consolidated revenue decreased 18% for the quarter. Consolidated segment profit decreased 32% for the quarter. Consolidated segment profit margin of 21% for the quarter. Net loss attributable to shareholders of $11.1 million ($0.06 loss per share basic) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment Inc. shares T.B are trading up $0.01 at $0.04.

MENAFN14012026000212011056ID1110599040



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search