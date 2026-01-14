Bets Enters Private Exclusive Bidding Process For The First Time In Over 20 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic Gambling & Gaming Domain Offered via QEIP With Active Offers Already in Place

New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- one of the most powerful and recognizable domain names in the global gambling and gaming industry, has officially entered a private, exclusive bidding process for the first time in more than two decades. The process is being run exclusively by , a digital investment and asset brokerage specializing in premium online properties.

Owned and active since 1996, is among the most highly aged and strategically valuable digital assets in the gaming ecosystem. With over 7.48 million monthly searches for the keyword“bets” across major search engines and cost-per-click rates reaching $22.13, the domain offers immediate brand authority, organic traffic advantages, and substantial long-term value.

The opportunity comes amid strong market demand. More than 107,000 websites already use“bets” within their domain names, and the keyword is registered across 261+ extensions, underscoring the scarcity and prestige of owning the exact-match . Comparable sales further validate its positioning, including , , and .

has confirmed that, and the asset. However, the seller has indicated that the process, creating urgency for serious buyers.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire one of the most category-defining domain names in online gaming,” said Neil Bostick, Managing Director at“We are running a tightly controlled process with a clear minimum bid and deadline, and interest is already strong.”

Interested parties are invited to express bidding interest, request the current minimum bid, and receive the bidding deadline by contacting:

About is a digital investment platform specializing in premium domain names and high-value online assets, managing private sale and bidding processes for category-defining properties worldwide.

