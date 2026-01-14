Acentra Health Appoints Deborah Ricci As Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished financial executive brings over 35 years of experience in public and private sector

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced the appointment of Deborah Ricci as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ricci joins Acentra Health from Guidehouse Inc., where she most recently served as Partner and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer. In that role, she oversaw finance and accounting functions as well as quality, risk, security, and facilities, while supporting the firm's continued growth and operational transformation. Earlier in her career, Ricci held multiple senior finance leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer positions at Constellis, Centerra Group, and A-T Solutions, and began her career as a certified public accountant with KPMG.

“Debbie is a proven financial executive with deep experience building scalable financial systems, leading through change, and enabling organizations to grow with discipline and confidence,” said Todd Stottlemyer, Chief Executive Officer of Acentra Health.“Her leadership, strategic insight, and collaborative approach align directly with our growth and transformation plans. We are excited to welcome her to the executive team.”

Throughout her career, Ricci has led organizations through mergers and acquisitions, financial restructurings, public company readiness, and operational integrations. Her experience spans service-based, technology, manufacturing, and government-focused organizations, with a consistent focus on simplifying complex processes and strengthening financial and operational foundations.

“I am honored to join Acentra Health at such an important time in the organization's evolution,” said Ricci.“The company's mission-driven work, commitment to excellence, and focus on long-term value creation strongly resonate with me. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to support Acentra Health's continued growth and impact.”

Ricci currently serves as Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee for Draken International Inc., a Blackstone Capital portfolio company, and as an advisory board member for Cydecor. She also sits on the Board of Visitors for the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Bentley University.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.

