Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Smart Precision Medicine Software Research Report 2025: Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Opportunities, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F


2026-01-14 09:31:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the smart precision medicine software space include the rise in demand for personalized healthcare, leveraging AI and machine learning in diagnostics, integration of multi-omics data, and the expansion of cloud-based platforms. Rapid growth in Asia-Pacific and advances in genomic profiling provide further opportunities.

