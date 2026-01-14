Next Net And Audacy Partner To Bring AI Discoverability Solution To Help Local And Regional Businesses Compete In The Next Era Of Search

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New NVIDIA-powered offering helps small and mid-sized businesses compete in agentic search, AI recommendations, and next-generation discovery; without enterprise-level resources

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Net, a leader in search discoverability and AI optimization, today announced a strategic partnership with Audacy, one of the largest audio and digital media companies in the U.S., to launch NextNet AI – AI Search Discoverability Optimization for local and regional businesses nationwide. This new AI-powered discoverability solution is designed to help local and regional businesses remain visible as consumer search rapidly shifts toward AI-driven experiences.

As consumer behavior rapidly shifts toward agentic search, AI assistants, and recommendation-driven discovery, traditional SEO and paid media alone are no longer sufficient. Large national brands have the resources to adapt quickly, while local and regional businesses risk becoming invisible in both traditional and AI-powered search environments.

The partnership brings enterprise-grade AI discoverability capabilities to small and mid-sized businesses that are being excluded from emerging search and discovery channels due to cost, complexity, and technical barriers. Through Audacy's nationwide network of more than 550 media and marketing consultants and deep local market relationships, the new offering will be bundled into Audacy's digital and media offerings, making advanced AI visibility accessible, practical, and scalable for local advertisers. This will have a dramatic and far-reaching impact on local and regional businesses all across the country.

“This partnership is about leveling the playing field at a moment of massive transition,” said Mark Mansfield, SVP, Head of Partnerships & Strategic Growth at Next Net.“Audacy brings unmatched local reach and trusted market relationships, while Next Net brings the AI discoverability infrastructure required for the next era of search. Together, we're protecting local businesses from obscurity and unlocking capabilities that were previously reserved for the largest, best-resourced brands.”

“Local advertisers can be overwhelmed by the pace of change in digital marketing and discovery,” said Jenny Sutton, SVP of Digital at Audacy.“By partnering with Next Net, we're giving our clients a future-ready solution that integrates AI discoverability directly into the media and marketing strategies they already know and trust, without requiring technical resources or additional burden on the business owner.”

Unlike point solutions that attempt to retrofit existing SEO tactics for AI, NextNet AI is designed for the structural realities of large language models and agentic systems. The platform optimizes websites and digital assets at the domain level, transforming them into formats that are natively consumable by LLMs, reducing processing cost while improving visibility across traditional search, AI recommendations, local discovery, content distribution, and digital PR.

Next Net's platform is powered by NVIDIA technologies, enabling processing efficiency and scale that would otherwise be cost-prohibitive. NVIDIA is not a direct partner to Audacy in this initiative, but plays a critical role in empowering Next Net's AI infrastructure.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how media companies are evolving - moving beyond distribution alone to provide infrastructure and intelligence that help advertisers remain visible as discovery moves away from links and toward answers, agents, and actions.

The partnership with Next Net continues Audacy's momentum in forging strategic alliances with high-performing brands that expand advertiser opportunities. Recently, Audacy has announced major collaborations with iHeartMedia and TuneIn to broaden distribution and with MOGL to modernize sports marketing through athlete-influencer integrations. The Company has also recently launched a Local Marketing Playbook to help guide successful local businesses with their digital strategy. The Playbook includes clear explanations, smart strategies, and practical steps to help marketers cut through the noise of the digital landscape.

Next Net believes many competitors are underestimating this transition by treating AI discoverability as an incremental extension of SEO rather than a fundamental architectural change.

“This evolution is exponential,” Mansfield added.“Businesses that bet on short-term fixes risk falling behind quickly. Our approach is built for where discovery is going, not where it's been.”

The new AI Discoverability offering is now available through Audacy's local and regional sales teams nationwide.

