MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid diagnostics and the genomics revolution offer new opportunities in the global sepsis diagnostic market. AI may enhance development, with high-value, life-saving diagnostics in demand. Growth is driven by improved healthcare and post-pandemic changes, creating room for disruptive technologies.

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2025-2029 - Global Market Forecasts by Assay, Cause, Product, Lab and Place, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



With over 45 million people affected annually, sepsis remains a critical global health challenge, yet lacks a definitive diagnostic. The integration of genomic and molecular diagnostic tools over the past decade has accelerated the race for an effective solution.

Artificial Intelligence could potentially play a pivotal role in this innovation landscape. While it's uncertain which entities will emerge victorious, the stakes are undeniably high, with emergency life-saving diagnostics capable of commanding premium market prices. Understanding the diverse drivers within this expansive global diagnostic market helps identify lucrative opportunities.

Our comprehensive insights form the foundation of your success. The report projects the market's growth over the next five years, driven by fundamental health care improvements worldwide. The pandemic's legacy has reshaped the landscape, particularly for respiratory infections. Current key players have already made significant advances, yet disruptive diagnostic technologies could redefine the field. Explore this dynamic market, including its challenges and prospects, with emerging trends in Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution converging to forge novel diagnostic possibilities.

Position yourself as a leading expert in your organization by leveraging our in-depth research. We offer assistance and additional specialized data at no extra cost. Make informed investment decisions and conduct confident valuations using the most up-to-date information available.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 An Overview of Sepsis Diagnostics

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

3 Sepsis - Current Science

3.1 What is Sepsis?

3.2 Diagnosis

3.3 Causes of Sepsis

3.4 Prevalence

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

6 Sepsis Diagnostics - Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.2 FDA Clears Abionic's Sepsis Test

6.3 MicrosensDx to develop sepsis test

6.4 Cytovale's sepsis diagnostic test shows results

6.5 Inflammatix Completes Sepsis Test System

6.6 Microplate Dx to Launch UTI Susceptibility Test

[... additional entries truncated for brevity...]

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Abionic

7.3 Accel Diagnostics

[... additional entries truncated for brevity...]

8 Sepsis Global Diagnostic Markets Overview

8.1 Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Assay

8.3 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Cause

8.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Product

8.5 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Lab

8.6 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets Overview by Place

9 Sepsis Diagnostic Market - by Assay

9.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Microbiology

9.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - PCR

9.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Immunoassay

9.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Infectious Disease Other

9.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker MDx

9.6 Sepsis Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

10 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Cause

10.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - GastroIntestinal

10.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory COVID-19

10.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Respiratory Other

10.4 Sepsis Diagnostic - Neonatal

10.5 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Cause

11 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Product

11.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Instrumentation

11.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Consumables

11.3 Sepsis Diagnostic - Software & Service

12 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Lab

12.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - In Lab

12.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Point of Care

13 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Markets - By Place

13.1 Sepsis Diagnostic - Hospital

13.2 Sepsis Diagnostic - Other Place

14 Appendices

14.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

14.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

14.3 The Highest Grossing Assay

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Abionic

Accel Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

ADT Biotech

Anatolia Geneworks

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

Baebies

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bruker

Cube Dx

Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

Cytovale

Deepull Diagnostics

DNAe

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

GeneFluidics

GenMark Dx (Roche)

Grifols

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

LightDeck Diagnostics

Linear Diagnostics

Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)

Mobidiag (Hologic)

NanoDx

Nanomix

Qiagen

Response Biomedical

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Septec

Siemens Healthineers

Sphingotec

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Vela Diagnostics



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900