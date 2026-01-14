403
Fidan, Iranian counterpart discuss regional issues
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held discussions on Wednesday aimed at reducing ongoing regional tensions, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Fidan emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiations as a key means to ease tensions in the region. This phone call marked the second exchange between the two ministers within 24 hours, following an earlier conversation on Tuesday.
The talks come amid ongoing unrest in Iran, where protests erupted on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over the steep depreciation of the national currency and worsening economic conditions. The demonstrations have since spread to multiple cities across the country.
Iranian authorities have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they describe as “riots” and “terrorism.” While official casualty figures have not been released, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) estimates that more than 2,550 people, including both protesters and security personnel, have died, with over 1,134 injured.
