Renovorx To Participate In Alphanorth Capital Event, January 16-18, 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT) (“RenovoRx” or“the Company”), a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath ®, a novel, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Shaun Bagai will participate in the AlphaNorth Capital Event. The conference will be held from January 16-18, 2026.

Mr. Bagai will share an update on RenovoRx's commercial progress, fueled by increasing demand for RenovoCath® as a standalone targeted drug-delivery device. Adoption is growing among both new and returning customers, including top cancer centers, highlighting the expanding need for localized, targeted treatment made possible through RenovoRx's proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMPTM) therapy platform.

He will also discuss RenovoRx's ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial evaluating intra-arterial gemcitabine (IAG) delivered via RenovoCath in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC), along with its post-marketing observational registry designed to collect real-world safety and survival data across solid tumors. In addition, Mr. Bagai will highlight RenovoRx's support of capital-efficient, investigator-initiated trials in borderline resectable and metastatic pancreatic cancer, which may further expand the clinical utility of the TAMPTM therapy platform.

AlphaNorth Capital Event Details:

Date: January 16-18, 2026

Location: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Bagai, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at ....

About RenovoCath

Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to selected sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: -G-Universal-IFU.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT) is a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath ®, a novel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared local drug-delivery device, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx's patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMPTM) therapy platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy's toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx's novel approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy, and its mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

In addition to the RenovoCath device, RenovoRx is also evaluating its novel drug-device combination oncology product candidate (intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered via RenovoCath, known as IAG) in the ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial. IAG is being evaluated by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of the FDA) under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA's 21 CFR 312 pathway. IAG utilizes RenovoCath, the Company's patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion.

The combination product candidate (IAG), which is enabled by the RenovoCath device, is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale. RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, which provides seven years of market exclusivity upon new drug application approval by the FDA.

RenovoRx is also actively commercializing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath as a stand-alone device. In December 2024, RenovoRx announced the receipt of its first commercial purchase orders for RenovoCath devices. Additionally, several of these customers have already initiated repeat orders in parallel to RenovoRx expanding the number of medical institutions initiating new RenovoCath orders, including several esteemed, high-volume National Cancer Institute-designated centers. To meet and satisfy the anticipated demand, RenovoRx will continue to actively explore further revenue-generating activity, either on its own or in tandem with a medical device commercial partner.

For more information, visit . Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

