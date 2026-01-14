Aikido Security Raises $60 Million Series B At $1 Billion Valuation To Lead Software Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New funding will fuel company's vision to build self-securing software

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aikido Security has raised $60 million USD in a Series B funding round at a $1 billion valuation, led by DST Global, followed by PSG Equity, and with continued participation from Notion Capital and Singular. The funding will be used to further enhance Aikido's unified platform for code, cloud, and runtime security and introduce autonomous self-securing software.

Aikido's milestone comes as cybersecurity faces mounting pressure from a structural shift in how software is built. AI-generated code, autonomous agents, and continuous deployment have significantly increased the pace and frequency of change, while many security systems still rely on manual review and workflows designed for slower development cycles.

As software evolves continuously, vulnerabilities are introduced and exposed at a pace that human-driven security processes struggle to manage, creating an overwhelming volume and false positives for development teams. At the same time, malicious threat actors are turning to AI to execute increasingly frequent and complex attacks. Security -- which is often treated as a noisy bottleneck or a slow-moving, reactive function -- is not equipped to mitigate these challenges facing organizations.

“How software is built today looks nothing like it did even a few years ago, but most security tooling is still anchored to the past,” said Willem Delbare, co-founder and CEO of Aikido.“As build cycles collapse from months to minutes, security needs to evolve. It must be continuous, adaptive, and autonomous, securing software as a dynamic system.”

Founded in 2022, Aikido was built to unify security across the entire software lifecycle, embedding security directly into how applications are built, deployed, and run. Aikido replaces fragmented security tools with a single platform that secures software from code to cloud to runtime, helping developers to detect, prioritize, and remediate risk automatically. Aikido counts the Premier League, Niantic, Revolut, and SoundCloud as customers, with more than 100,000 teams using the platform globally.

Aikido's Series B follows a year of rapid growth for the company, including five-times revenue growth and nearly three-times customer growth. Aikido is now the fastest-ever European cybersecurity company to reach unicorn status, reflecting this growing demand for security systems that can operate effectively as software development accelerates.

“AI is transforming how software is created and Aikido is building the security platform aligned with this new paradigm,” said Tom Stafford, co-founder and managing partner of DST Global.“The Aikido team combines security expertise with a clear engineering-first mindset - treating security as engineering, not an afterthought. Aikido enables its customers to secure their code, cloud and runtime in one central system, whilst finding and fixing vulnerabilities automatically. We are excited to partner with Willem and the Aikido team.”

This new capital will accelerate the execution of Aikido's vision for self-securing software that autonomously discovers, validates, and fixes vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle. This starts with the recent launch of Aikido's latest product, Aikido Attack, its AI penetration testing offering. Aikido Attack works by deploying hundreds of specialized agents on demand to hunt vulnerabilities like hackers, validate exploitability, and provide built-in remediation. Over time, Aikido will introduce new offerings that enable self-securing software, including continuous, autonomous testing and remediation loops built into every software feature release.

To learn more about Aikido Security or Aikido Attack, visit .

About Aikido Security

Founded in Ghent, Belgium, Aikido Security builds developer-first security products, with a vision for self-securing software. Aikido's central security platform secures code, cloud and runtime, helping teams to reduce risk without slowing down development. Aikido is trusted by over 100,000 teams, with a global customer base including the Premier League, Revolut, SoundCloud, and Niantic.

About DST Global

DST Global is one of the leading technology investment firms globally. Its investments include some of the world's fastest-growing and most valuable companies. DST Global's founder is Yuri Milner and its co-founders are Saurabh Gupta, John Lindfors, Rahul Mehta and Tom Stafford.

Contact Information

LaunchSquad for Aikido Security

...