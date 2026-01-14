Yippee TV Announces Partnership With David C Cook's The Action Bible For New Season Of Daily Devo Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New season integrates immersive storytelling from The Action Bible to support daily Scripture learning for children and families

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yippee TV, a faith-based streaming service designed for families, announced a new partnership with David C Cook's The Action Bible to support the upcoming season of its Daily Devo Show. Beginning February 2, the new season will incorporate visuals and artwork from The Action Bible to enhance children's daily Bible devotions through story-driven imagery and structured teaching.









Jirah, one of the show's hosts, features The Action Bible.

The Daily Devo Show features eight rotating hosts who guide children through short daily lessons rooted in Scripture. The program is designed to help families establish consistent devotional habits at home. With the addition of The Action Bible visuals, episodes will now include illustrated scenes that align with each lesson, providing children with clearer context and visual reinforcement of biblical stories. Fan favorite Colleen will continue to appear throughout the season with creative challenges and interactive segments that complement each theme.

Over the next four months, the Daily Devo Show will explore four core themes: courage, faith, love, and hope. Stories drawn from Scripture, including accounts of Moses and other biblical figures, will be used to help children understand how biblical principles relate to everyday situations. The partnership aims to support parents by offering content that is accessible for children and aligned with family faith practices.

The Action Bible is widely recognized for its illustrated storytelling approach and is used by families, churches, and schools around the world. Published by David C Cook, the Bible is designed to help young readers engage with Scripture through visual narratives that emphasize clarity and comprehension.

“At Yippee TV, our heart is to help families raise kids who love Jesus and enjoy growing in their faith,” said Brandon Piety, Head of Yippee TV.“The Daily Devo Show has always focused on helping kids understand God's love, and working with The Action Bible allows us to support that goal with visuals that make Scripture easier for children to follow and remember.”

Brock Eastman of The Action Bible team added,“Partnering with Yippee's Daily Devo Show allows us to support children as they learn how God's Word connects to their daily lives.”

About Yippee TV

Yippee TV is a Christian streaming service offering family-friendly programming rooted in faith-based values. The platform provides parents with curated content designed to support positive learning experiences for children through trusted shows, movies, and original series.

About David C Cook Publishing

David C Cook, part of the Cook Media Global family, is a nonprofit organization that publishes discipleship, leadership, and worship resources for churches and families worldwide. Its mission is to equip the Church with Christ-centered resources for making and teaching disciples who obediently transform today's generations.

Media Contact:

Travis Vaught

Yippee

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at