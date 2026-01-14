XBP Global Recognized As A Leader In Nelsonhall's NEAT Vendor Evaluation For Healthcare Payer Agility And Innovation 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall's 2026 Healthcare Payer Agility and Innovation Market Analysis in the overall market segment.

This NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering healthcare payer services. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability in member services & engagement, claims management & administration, quality, risk & performance management, and platform-enabled operations & integration support.

(Source: NelsonHall, Healthcare Payer Agility and Innovation Market Analysis 2026)

XBP Global's commitment to excellence has been recognized by NelsonHall, which identified the company as a Leader in its overall market segment. This ranking reflects XBP Global's high capability-relative to its peers-to deliver significant near-term benefits and sustain a future-ready service model for its healthcare payer clients.

“XBP Global was identified as an overall leader in Healthcare Payer Agility and Innovation due to its role as a centralized digital gateway across payer operations and its sustained investment in AI, GenAI, and agentic AI. Together, these capabilities enable reduced operational complexity and more coordinated execution across payer ecosystems,” added Bilal Chaudhry, Principal Analyst, Healthcare & Insurance, NelsonHall.

The report highlights XBP Global's strengths in enabling healthcare payers to increase agility through intelligent document processing, workflow automation, and analytics-driven process optimization. These capabilities support improved turnaround times, reduced manual effort, enhanced compliance, and better end-to-end visibility across claims, correspondence, enrollment, and payment-related processes. XBP Global's modular and platform-enabled approach allows payers to align automation initiatives with broader modernization and transformation agendas.

“Healthcare payers are navigating an increasingly complex operating environment where agility and innovation are no longer optional. At XBP, we support 200 million+ healthcare subscribers, and 1 million+ complex healthcare claims are processed daily,” said Sandeep Sapru, President, XBP Americas and Asia.“Being recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's 2026 Healthcare Payer Agility and Innovation Market Analysis reinforces our focus on delivering practical, outcome-oriented automation solutions that help payers operate more efficiently while improving experiences for members and providers.”

The NelsonHall's Healthcare Payer Agility and Innovation 2026 NEAT chart positions XBP Global in the Leader quadrant, reflecting strong performance across both execution capability and future innovation potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast,” or similar expressions. This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as projected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-recurring items, while Net Debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company cannot reconcile these measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics - net income and total debt - without unreasonable effort, due to challenges in forecasting future interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-recurring items. These measures are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the transaction; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to meet Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in XBP Europe's filings with the SEC, including the“Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, filed on March 19, 2025, and the proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 professionals, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

