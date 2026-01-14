Safe Pro Selected To Present Its Patent AI Demining Technology In Support Of Ukraine's Reconstruction At The Society Of American Military Engineers Kyiv Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Field-Validated AI Platform Demonstrates Step-Change Productivity Gains, Positioning Company for Large-Scale Post-Conflict Recovery and Infrastructure Markets

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the“Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced it has been invited to present its patented AI-powered demining technology at the “Protection of Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure: Challenges & Solutions” panel hosted by the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) – Ukraine Chapter in Kyiv on January 15, 2026.

The invitation follows more than three years of continuous operational support in Ukraine and reflects growing recognition by government, defense, and humanitarian stakeholders of Safe Pro's AI technology as a potential force multiplier for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts. At the event, Safe Pro will present new data expanding on the preliminary results of an 18-month field study validating the significant operational and financial impact of Safe Pro's SpotlightAITM AI-powered image processing technology on humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine.

Key findings from the study include productivity improvements exceeding 800% and the detection of more than 550% additional unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) per hectare compared to traditional survey methodologies. Collectively, results underscore the potential for materially lower costs, faster land release, accelerated infrastructure redevelopment and the economic benefits from expanded agricultural and rare earth and mineral production.

The Kyiv conference is organized by SAME in partnership with the International Stability Operations Association (ISOA), PGR Consulting, and American University Kyiv. The panel will convene senior representatives from Ukrainian government institutions, international organizations, industry, and civil society to address security and infrastructure challenges critical to Ukraine's long-term recovery. Invited participants include officials from Ukraine's national security and defense agencies, energy sector, Agency for Restoration and Development, and the State Special Transport Service (SSTS), among others.

The event takes place against the backdrop of Ukraine's estimated $800 billion reconstruction requirement, as cited by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with anticipated funding potentially flowing through vehicles such as the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and other multilateral and private-sector initiatives.

Over the past three years, Safe Pro has maintained an on-the-ground presence in Ukraine, working closely with the Ministry of Defense through SSTS and collaborating with multiple international humanitarian organizations. The Company has executed several memoranda of understanding with government, commercial and university and has established relationships with stakeholders expected to play central roles in Ukraine's post-conflict recovery, including agriculture, transportation, and natural resource development.

“As international work continues on developing a framework for peace in Ukraine and as planning advances for Ukraine's recovery, the ability to rapidly and cost-effectively clear contaminated land is a critical first step to rebuilding infrastructure, restoring agricultural production, and attracting investment,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.“We are honored to participate in this forum with decision-makers who are shaping Ukraine's future and to demonstrate how our AI, computer vision, and drone-enabled technologies can materially accelerate demining and reconstruction at national scale.”

Safe Pro's Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”) AI platform analyzes imagery and video captured by commercially available drones to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw data into high-resolution two-dimensional and three-dimensional geospatial outputs that can be rapidly shared to support operational decision-making in defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and UXO, enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas.

SPOTD has been deployed in active operational environments in Ukraine for nearly three years and is supported by a growing proprietary dataset comprising over 2.26 million analyzed images, more than 41,400 identified threats, and coverage of approximately 28,000 acres. The Company believes this real-world validation and data advantage meaningfully differentiates its platform and positions Safe Pro to address expanding global demand for AI-enabled threat detection and post-conflict recovery solutions.

For more information about Safe Pro's real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit /.

About The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME)

SAME is a leading professional association that brings together military engineers, government officials, and private-sector companies involved in defense, infrastructure, and security-related projects with participation from U.S. agencies across the federal government and Department of Defense including Homeland Security, the General Services Administration (GSA) and all branches of the United States military. Through its Ukraine Chapter, SAME serves as a platform for dialogue between Ukrainian institutions and international engineering and defense communities, particularly in the areas of critical infrastructure protection, resilience, and reconstruction.

About The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA)

ISOA is a global association representing companies and organizations engaged in stability operations, reconstruction, humanitarian assistance, and security sector support. ISOA members include engineering firms, technology providers, risk management and demining companies, and international contractors actively involved in post-conflict and complex operating environments worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro's ability to support reconstruction and economic development activities in Ukraine and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

...

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

...

Corporate Communications:

IBN

512.354.7000 Office

...