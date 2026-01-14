Mova, Backed By Aqua, Invests In Naoris Protocol To Launch Secure Cards And Payment Infrastructure

ABU-DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mova, backed by Aqua, today announced a strategic investment in Naoris Protocol, alongside plans to launch secure card and payment infrastructure, embedding decentralised security validation directly into payment and settlement workflows. The investment reflects Mova Chain's commitment to integrating advanced security primitives capable of supporting institutional-scale financial and sovereign digital systems.

Naoris Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic security infrastructure designed to protect digital systems from emerging cryptographic threats posed by quantum computing. At the core of the protocol is dPoSec (Decentralized Proof of Security) - a unique post-quantum consensus model that enables continuous, distributed security validation across financial infrastructure, blockchains, devices, and applications without introducing central points of failure. In 2025, Naoris Protocol was cited in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submission on post-quantum financial infrastructure as a reference model for quantum-resilient blockchain systems, marking a notable signal of regulatory relevance as global institutions assess quantum readiness.

The investment reflects Mova Chain's focus on building institution-grade financial infrastructure that remains resilient as cryptographic standards evolve. Naoris' architecture is designed to integrate with regulated financial institutions, public-market infrastructure, and sovereign digital systems, aligning with long-term compliance, disclosure, and governance requirements.

“Payments, tokenized assets, and digital settlement systems require security models that can withstand not only today's threats, but tomorrow's,” said Wael Muhaisen, CEO of Mova Chain.“By investing in Naoris Protocol and embedding its post-quantum security layer into our card and payment infrastructure, we are advancing a more resilient foundation for institutional and sovereign-grade finance.”

As part of the collaboration, Mova Chain and Naoris will jointly launch a Mova Chain–Naoris card and payments program, integrating decentralized security validation directly into transaction authorization and settlement flows. The teams will also engage in state-level and institutional discussions around secure stable tokens and real-world asset (RWA) initiatives, aligned with compliant custody, settlement, and regulatory frameworks.

“This partnership moves post-quantum security from theory into live financial infrastructure,” said David Carvalho, Founder & CEO of Naoris Protocol.“Naoris is designed to secure payments, assets, and digital systems without sacrificing decentralization, openness, or regulatory compatibility. Working with Mova Chain allows us to deploy this model at a meaningful scale. With Mova Chain, we are creating a new standard.”

Following the investment, Mova Chain and Naoris will pursue a phased integration of infrastructure, embedding Naoris' post-quantum security and validation mechanisms into Mova Chain's financial stack while preserving protocol-level independence and open-network principles.

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is a Sub-Zero Layer, post-quantum infrastructure protocol built to complement the entire Web3 stack. It transforms the ecosystem by enabling native resistance to quantum threats-without requiring hard forks. Within the modular stack, Naoris acts as a foundational layer that upgrades existing cryptographic systems to post-quantum standards. Backed by investors including Tim Draper and advised by global technology and cybersecurity leaders, Naoris Protocol secures financial institutions, enterprises, governments, and decentralized ecosystems against an accelerating landscape of threats.

About Aqua Group

Aqua Group - including Aqua 1 Foundation, Aqua Labs, and affiliated entities - is a leading digital infrastructure and blockchain investment ecosystem, and one of the largest strategic investors in the space, including a $100M investment in the governance tokens of Trump-backed World Liberty Financial.

About Mova

Mova Chain is a next-generation blockchain designed for global payments and real-world assets (RWA), delivering high performance, scalability, and institutional-grade security. Its modular, developer-friendly architecture supports stablecoin issuance, compliant settlement, custody solutions, and on-chain clearing for regulated and enterprise-grade use cases.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at