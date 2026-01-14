403
Trump’s focus on seizing Greenland is more than mere theatrics
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s renewed focus on acquiring Greenland is more than mere theatrics; it forms part of a wider geopolitical strategy termed “new globalism,” which is economically oriented and distinct from traditional globalization. This approach comprises three key components:
1.Reinterpreting the Monroe Doctrine to assert US influence in the Western Hemisphere.
2.Positioning the US as an energy superpower by controlling critical oil resources and dominating regional hydrocarbon markets.
3.Strengthening America’s role as an Arctic power, leveraging Greenland’s strategic location.
Trump’s actions in Latin America, such as targeting Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela, align with his strategy to secure oil resources, remove competing “shadow fleets,” and enhance short-term economic stability. Similarly, acquiring Greenland would allow the US to consolidate its Arctic presence, a region of increasing strategic importance, without waiting decades for costly domestic initiatives like revitalizing Alaska.
Trump’s statements also emphasize perceived European weaknesses. He has highlighted NATO’s limited capacity to defend Greenland, framing the island as poorly defended against Russian and Chinese military activity. European efforts to demonstrate military readiness, such as proposed NATO troop contributions, have fallen short, undermining the credibility of collective defense in Trump’s eyes.
Potential European responses are constrained. Military resistance is largely rhetorical, and political pressure is limited. While NATO mechanisms could theoretically be invoked, this would risk destabilizing the alliance, as Greenland is part of Denmark, a founding NATO member.
A practical compromise may emerge through an American military and economic protectorate over Greenland. Trump has previously demonstrated a willingness to negotiate after asserting strong positions, as seen in Venezuela, where US economic interests were safeguarded through engagement with the local government. A similar dynamic could apply to Greenland, with Trump potentially pausing annexation plans while preserving strategic influence until circumstances are favorable.
In short, Trump’s Greenland ambitions fit into a systematic effort to enhance US economic and geopolitical power globally, testing both European cohesion and NATO’s ability to respond to unilateral US initiatives.
