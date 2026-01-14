Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian forces bolster eastern Aleppo as tensions with SDF escalate

2026-01-14 08:06:01
(MENAFN) The Syrian military dispatched additional reinforcements to the eastern Aleppo countryside on Wednesday, as tensions escalate with the YPG/SDF and remaining factions from the former regime, according to Syrian media reports.

The state-run news agency said the troops were sent from the coastal province of Latakia to the Deir Hafer area, though further details about the deployment were not provided.

The decision follows reports that more armed groups linked to the SDF and former regime elements had been moving into the vicinity of Maskanah and Deir Hafer, prompting the Syrian army to strengthen its presence in the region.

