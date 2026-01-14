403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian forces bolster eastern Aleppo as tensions with SDF escalate
(MENAFN) The Syrian military dispatched additional reinforcements to the eastern Aleppo countryside on Wednesday, as tensions escalate with the YPG/SDF and remaining factions from the former regime, according to Syrian media reports.
The state-run news agency said the troops were sent from the coastal province of Latakia to the Deir Hafer area, though further details about the deployment were not provided.
The decision follows reports that more armed groups linked to the SDF and former regime elements had been moving into the vicinity of Maskanah and Deir Hafer, prompting the Syrian army to strengthen its presence in the region.
The state-run news agency said the troops were sent from the coastal province of Latakia to the Deir Hafer area, though further details about the deployment were not provided.
The decision follows reports that more armed groups linked to the SDF and former regime elements had been moving into the vicinity of Maskanah and Deir Hafer, prompting the Syrian army to strengthen its presence in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment