403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel conducts new military incursion into southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli troops carried out a fresh operation in Syria’s southern Quneitra countryside on Wednesday, in what Syrian media described as a violation of the country’s sovereignty.
Reports indicate that an Israeli military unit, consisting of two vehicles, entered the area via the southern town of Bir Ajam and advanced toward the village of Bariqa. The forces reportedly stopped near Bir al-Kabbas for around ten minutes before retreating along the same path.
The incursion came despite a recent agreement between Syria and Israel to implement a US-supervised communication mechanism, intended to reduce military tensions and facilitate coordination, according to a trilateral statement issued after discussions in Paris earlier this month.
Israeli forces have reportedly conducted near-daily operations in Quneitra’s countryside, including detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning locals, and damaging farmland.
Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Syrian Golan Heights by occupying the demilitarized buffer zone, a move seen as violating a 1974 agreement with Syria.
Reports indicate that an Israeli military unit, consisting of two vehicles, entered the area via the southern town of Bir Ajam and advanced toward the village of Bariqa. The forces reportedly stopped near Bir al-Kabbas for around ten minutes before retreating along the same path.
The incursion came despite a recent agreement between Syria and Israel to implement a US-supervised communication mechanism, intended to reduce military tensions and facilitate coordination, according to a trilateral statement issued after discussions in Paris earlier this month.
Israeli forces have reportedly conducted near-daily operations in Quneitra’s countryside, including detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning locals, and damaging farmland.
Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Syrian Golan Heights by occupying the demilitarized buffer zone, a move seen as violating a 1974 agreement with Syria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment