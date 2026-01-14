Groundwork Bioag Expands In Brazil With Appointment Of Roberto Gajardoni As Country Manager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAZOR, Israel, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundwork BioAg(“Groundwork”), the world's largest mycorrhizal inoculant producer, announced the appointment of Roberto Gajardoni as Brazil Country Manager, marking a strategic milestone in the company's expansion in the Brazilian market.

Gajardoni will lead Groundwork BioAg's strategy and commercial development in Brazil, strengthening partnerships and accelerating product sales.

He will collaborate with Novatero BioAg ("Novatero"), the Brazilian distributor of Rootella®, Groundwork's flagship mycorrhizal inoculant. NovaTero is committed to providing farmers with solutions that improve soil health and boost crop performance. Formulated for large-scale commercial agriculture, Rootella mycorrhizal inoculants help farmers optimize fertilizer efficiency, increase yields, and durably sequester soil carbon.

The Brazilian biologicals market is poised for continued strong growth, driven by demand for higher yields on limited hectares, solutions for ongoing drought pressures, and strategies to reduce fertilizer overuse. These combined challenges affect production across the country's approximately 85 million hectares of cropland.

Gajardoni brings extensive agribusiness experience spanning crop protection, seeds, and biological and nutritional specialties. His strategic leadership roles span business development, marketing, and commercial operations at Syngenta, Bayer (Monsanto), and most recently at Limagrain and Microxisto.

“I'm excited to join Groundwork BioAg at a time of strong momentum in Brazil,” said Gajardoni.“I look forward to working closely with Novatero to expand customer adoption and accelerate sales across the region.”

“Our growth in Brazil has reached a point where additional dedicated local leadership is essential,” said Hanan Dor, Chief Commercial Officer of Groundwork.“Roberto's experience and understanding of Brazilian agriculture make him the right leader to guide our next phase of expansion, increase awareness, and bring Rootella to more growers across the country.”

With this appointment, Groundwork BioAg reinforces its commitment to Brazil as a key growth market and to providing Brazilian farmers with biological solutions that enhance yields, improve fertilizer efficiency, and build resilient, carbon-rich soils.

About Groundwork BioAg:

Groundwork BioAg, a global bioagriculture company, produces highly concentrated, cost-effective mycorrhizal inoculants that address the dual challenges of food security and climate change. Grounded in decades of R&D, the Rootella product line is already at work on millions of hectares worldwide, enhancing cropland fertility and accelerating permanent carbon sequestration. Groundwork BioAg envisions cropland restored as a net carbon retainer, helping farmers boost yields, optimize fertilizer use, and earn carbon credit revenue. For more information, visit .

Contact:

...

Photo available at