How UAE Is Powering AI-Driven Innovation For The Future

Abu Dhabi's growing role as a global centre for innovation and artificial intelligence was highlighted at a co-hosted discussion by Dartmouth55 Advisory and Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem. The event brought together leading policymakers, researchers and technology leaders to examine how emerging technologies are shaping the future.

The event focused on how long-term vision, collaboration and responsible development are becoming increasingly important as artificial intelligence accelerates across sectors, from energy and healthcare to infrastructure and public services. Speakers reflected on how countries that combine clear strategy with the ability to move quickly are better positioned to translate innovation into real-world impact.

Former UK prime minister Lord David Cameron, interviewed by Emily Sheffield, founder of Dartmouth55 - which helps AI and technology companies craft their messaging when scaling and raising at high speed - described the importance of long-term commitment in supporting innovation as technology continues to transform economies and societies.

"If you want something to succeed, you have to want it more than anything else and be prepared to take difficult decisions,” he said, whilst also touching on his relationships over the years with many global leaders not only as Prime Minister for six years (2010-2016) but also as Foreign Secretary in 2023. As PM, he was also very focused on supporting and turbocharging the UK tech ecosystem.

Also speaking at the event, Prof Phil Hart, Head of the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Research Centre - Chief Researcher, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), described Abu Dhabi as a city defined by scale and ambition, while emphasising that its real strength lies in collaboration and people. The UAE's clear approach to artificial intelligence, he said, has helped position it ahead of many global peers and continues to attract international technology leaders to the capital.

Much of the discussion centred on how advanced technologies can be developed responsibly and efficiently as AI adoption accelerates worldwide. Abu Dhabi's innovation ecosystem, including platforms such as Hub71, was highlighted for its role in connecting research, capital and startups to support the commercialisation of advanced technologies. TII, Abu Dhabi's applied research arm, was recognised for its work across areas including robotics, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and energy, with a focus on turning research into practical applications.

Speakers also addressed the growing importance of energy efficiency as AI systems scale. While data centres are energy-intensive, the discussion highlighted how artificial intelligence itself can play a role in improving how energy is produced, managed and consumed, supporting more efficient and sustainable systems as innovation continues to advance.