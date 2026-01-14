Fourth CDP Triple“A” Rating Reinforces Lenzing's Leadership In Sustainability
Lenzing AG
Key word(s): Rating/Sustainability
Fourth CDP Triple“A” Rating reinforces Lenzing's leadership in sustainability
Lenzing, January 14, 2026 – Lenzing AG has once again been recognized by the global nonprofit organization CDP for its transparent reporting performance in the areas of climate change, forests, and water security. This places Lenzing among only 23 companies worldwide that made it on the“Corporate A List” across all three categories in 2025 – out of more than 22,000 companies that disclosed their environmental data. For Lenzing, this marks the fourth time the company has achieved this prestigious triple‐“A” rating.
“The renewed Triple A confirms our commitment to driving sustainability forward in a consistent and measurable way. The improvements in water and forest management and maintaining climate rating at the same level demonstrate how effectively our teams are working on the key levers. We will continue on this path with determination and actively help shape the transformation of our industry,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, Member of the Managing Board of Lenzing AG.
CDP operates the world's largest environmental database, aligns with global disclosure standards such as TCFD, and is considered the gold standard in environmental reporting. Its ratings serve as an important decision-making tool for investors and business partners and reaffirm Lenzing's leading role in corporate sustainability.
Lenzing sets ambitious sustainability goals within the framework of its strategic pillars and in its defined core areas such as decarbonization, sustainable raw material procurement, and responsible use of water. For example, Lenzing ensures that it only sources wood and fiber pulp from sustainable sources, makes optimal use of its raw materials, continuously improves its energy efficiency, and invests in renewables.
Further information on targets and progress can be found in the 2024 Sustainability Report. The 2025 Annual and Sustainability Report will be published on March 19, 2026.
