Amnesty International UK Addresses Resuming Arms Sales to Israel
(MENAFN) Amnesty International UK urged the British government on Tuesday not to “reward” Israel by lifting restrictions on arms export licenses amid what it described as Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.
The rights organization stated that signals from the UK government suggesting arms sales to Israel may be resumed are “deeply troubling.”
“Let’s not be fooled by talk of ‘ceasefires’ or ‘peace. Israel’s genocide in Gaza has not stopped. Killings have continued,” the group declared in a statement, stressing that the unlawful blockade and system of apartheid remain in place.
The comments followed remarks by Business Secretary Peter Kyle during an interview with a media outlet published on Monday.
Speaking at Sunday’s Jewish Labour Movement annual conference in London, Kyle said that suspended UK arms export licenses to Israel could be “unblocked” after Phase Two of the ceasefire deal is completed. He pledged to revisit UK-Israel trade discussions and paused arms licenses once he observes “progress with peace.”
In September 2024, the British government announced the suspension of 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review concluded there was a “clear risk” that some exports could be used to commit or enable serious breaches of international humanitarian law.
Last May, then-British Foreign Secretary David Lammy halted negotiations with Israel on a new free trade agreement.
Amnesty International UK emphasized that Britain never fully prohibited arms sales to Israel, noting that reports indicated parts for F-35 fighter jets continued to be supplied, allegedly used in Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians.
