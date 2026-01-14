403
Crane Collapse onto Train Leaves Dozens Dead in Thailand
(MENAFN) At least 30 people lost their lives and around 60 others were wounded on Wednesday after a construction crane crashed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, according to a media outlet.
The incident took place in the Sikhiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, where the Special Express Train No. 21, traveling from the capital Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, was passing through. A massive construction crane toppled onto one of its carriages.
The train was carrying approximately 195 passengers and crew members.
The crane had been in use for building a high-speed rail bridge, and its collapse caused several compartments to derail, sparking a fire in the wreckage.
Emergency responders quickly arrived at the site, initiating rescue operations while dozens of injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals.
Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that he had ordered an inquiry into the cause of the collapse.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called for strict legal measures following the tragedy, a news agency reported.
