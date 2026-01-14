403
Crane collapse on passenger train in Thailand causes dozens of deaths
(MENAFN) At least 28 people lost their lives and nearly 80 others were injured on Wednesday when a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, according to reports.
The accident occurred in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, as Special Express Train No. 21, traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, passed beneath the crane. The train was carrying roughly 195 passengers and staff at the time.
The crane, part of a high-speed rail bridge construction project, struck one of the train’s carriages, causing multiple compartments to derail and igniting a fire at the site of the wreckage.
Emergency responders quickly arrived and began rescue operations, transporting dozens of injured individuals to nearby hospitals.
China extended condolences to Thailand over the incident. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that Beijing places high importance on the safety of both personnel and infrastructure involved in international projects, and confirmed that the situation is currently under investigation.
The spokesperson noted that a Thai company was responsible for the construction at the affected section of the rail project, and the precise cause of the crane’s collapse has yet to be determined.
