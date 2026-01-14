Kuwait Orders Recall Of Select S26 AR Gold Infant Formula Batches

Kuwait's food regulatory authority has recalled certain batches of the infant formula product S26 AR Gold due to potential contamination. The recall was based on a report from the manufacturer in France via the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

The announcement on Wednesday, January 14, warned residents about the affected batches and stated that the voluntary and limited recall is a precautionary measure taken in the interest of consumer safety by the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition.

The regulator listed the affected batches and recommended that consumers check the batch codes. The following batches are affected:



(27/10/2026) Batch No. 5125080661 (Production: 05/05/2025 – Expiry)

(26/12/2026) Batch No. 5185080661 (Production: 04/07/2025 – Expiry)

Batch No. 5330080661 is currently in shipment and under company hold (20/05/2027) Batch No. (Production: 26/11/2025 – Expiry)

According to the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, if a consumer finds that the product matches the batch, they should immediately stop consuming it. The product should be disposed of, the authority said.

Product details:



S-26 AR GOLD

400g For 0–12 months

Kuwait's move follows Nestle's recall last week when it recalled some batches of its infant nutrition products, including SMA, BEBA, and NAN formulas, due to possible contamination with a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

Since then, the company has expanded recalls to at least 37 countries and issued a global advisory concerning certain infant formula products following the detection of a rare bacterial toxin in an ingredient supplied by a leading partner. Along with Kuwait, three other countries in the GCC - UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar - had also recalled the formula.

The company said there had been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the products, but was recalling them "out of an abundance of caution." Nestle addressed a number of concerns that parents and caregivers could have.