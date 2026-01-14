SEMCAP Food & Nutrition Announces $125 Million Close Of Inaugural Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP Food & Nutrition is pleased to announce the close of its inaugural Food & Nutrition fund with commitments totaling $125 million. This first fundraise draws on an investor base that includes some of the most strategic investors and food brokers in the industry, underscoring growing global demand for sustainable, better-for-you food companies.

Participants in SEMCAP's inaugural Food & Nutrition cross-border strategy include Fresh Del Monte, Farm Credit Canada (FCC) and Securian Financial, through its subsidiary Minnesota Life, as well as leading food industry brokers and management from SEMCAP portfolio companies. This broad investor support reflects confidence in SEMCAP Food & Nutrition's ability to identify, scale and create long-term value in category-leading brands across North America as well as tight alignment on objective, focus and impact.

“We are thrilled to have raised $125 million for our debut Food & Nutrition fund,” said John Haugen, Managing Partner of SEMCAP Food & Nutrition.“Our success has been entirely driven by the tremendous momentum of our portfolio brands who are experiencing strong performance across the board. This successful close, alongside the support of many of the most respected names in the food and nutrition space, is a powerful validation of our strategy and our team. It reflects our ability to drive accelerated growth and outsized returns for investors by leveraging decades of operational expertise and proven growth strategies across every aspect of the businesses we back.”

With this fundraise, SEMCAP Food & Nutrition's total assets under management now exceed $500 million dollars1. SEMCAP Food & Nutrition has already executed a number of food investments, including ALOHA, Fresh Prep, Good Culture, Kite Hill, and Purely Elizabeth and with this closing will have additional capital to add U.S. and Canadian businesses to the portfolio, helping them drive growth and distribution across North America.

The Food & Nutrition investment group is led by John Haugen, Kate Storey and Ryan Newcom, with offices in the U.S. and Canada. SEMCAP co-founders and co-CIOs, Walter“Buck” Buckley and Cyrus Vandrevala, also sit on the SEMCAP Food & Nutrition Investment Committee, supporting a strategy focused on sustainable, high-growth companies with at least $25 million in revenue driven by category-leading products that have achieved proof of concept and demonstrated scalability.

“We established this fund to address some of the most critical challenges arising from the dual food and health crises facing the country,” said Buckley.“The successful close of the fund is a testament not only to the exceptional team led by John, Kate, and Ryan, but also to the remarkable entrepreneurs and brands we are proud to support. Together, the strength of this team and the timeliness of the opportunity position SEMCAP Food & Nutrition to meaningfully capitalize on the urgent needs these crises present.”

ABOUT SEMCAP FOOD & NUTRITION

SEMCAP Food & Nutrition invests in remarkable food companies that support sustainable modern health and a better future for food. Led by a highly skilled investment team with deep operating and investing experience in consumer-packaged goods, the team provides unique deal insight and support for strategic partnering and enhanced growth. SEMCAP Food & Nutrition partners with companies whose products emphasize organic, natural, non-GMO, and sustainable foods as well as efficient supply chain and delivery and low-waste packaging. SEMCAP Food & Nutrition is one of SEMCAP's three platforms - health, food, and AI. SEMCAP is a growth equity firm committed to investing behind seminal trends in sectors that have the greatest impact on society.

This release is provided for informational purposes only, and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This material may contain estimates and forward-looking statements, which may include forecasts and do not represent a guarantee of future performance. This information is not intended to be complete or exhaustive and no representations or warranties, either express or implied, are made regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. The views expressed are as of January 14, 2026 and are subject to change without notice. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Investing involves significant risks.

©2026 Seminal Capital Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. SEMCAP is a trademark of Seminal Capital Holdings, LLC.

Media contact:

Michelle Musburger

...

773.230.0629

_____________________________________________

1 AUM is calculated as of September 30, 2025.