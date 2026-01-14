403
Iran Protests Escalate with Rising Death Toll
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from demonstrations in Iran has climbed to 2,550, including 2,403 demonstrators and 147 members of security forces and pro-government supporters, according to a US-based news agency on Tuesday.
On the 17th day of nationwide unrest, the news agency documented 614 protest events across 187 cities, spanning all 31 provinces of the country.
The agency also reported 18,434 detentions, 1,134 cases of serious injury, and 97 instances of coerced televised confessions.
Despite these figures, no comprehensive official statistics have been released regarding casualties from the protests.
Meanwhile, the communication shutdown continues, with internet access blocked for 132 hours, according to a media outlet on Wednesday.
Iran has been shaken by successive waves of demonstrations since late last month, beginning on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by the sharp decline of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The protests later spread to multiple other cities.
Authorities in Iran have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they call “armed rioters,” who have allegedly carried out attacks in public areas nationwide.
US President Donald Trump stated Tuesday that Washington is prepared to take “very strong action” if reports of Iran planning to execute protesters prove accurate.
