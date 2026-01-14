Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian Army Bolsters Forces in Eastern Aleppo

2026-01-14 06:55:40
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Syrian military dispatched further reinforcements to the eastern countryside of Aleppo, amid escalating friction with the terrorist group YPG/SDF and remnants of the former regime, Syrian outlets reported.

According to a news agency, units were transferred from the coastal province of Latakia to the Deir Hafer region in eastern Aleppo, though no additional specifics were provided.

This deployment followed earlier reports that the army had observed the arrival of more armed factions linked to the SDF and former regime elements near the towns of Maskanah and Deir Hafer, prompting an intensified military presence in the area.

