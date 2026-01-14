403
Germany Rebukes Russia, China for Propping Up Iran
(MENAFN) Germany’s foreign minister sharply condemned Russia and China on Tuesday for continuing to support Iran’s government, as anti-regime demonstrations rage across the country.
“The cooperation between Iran, Russia, and partly also China – this triangle is responsible for a great deal of misfortune in this world,” Johann Wadephul said during an interview with public broadcaster ARD while visiting Washington, DC.
Wadephul accused Tehran of violently suppressing protesters, asserting that the Iranian regime has lost its legitimacy to govern.
“This regime must be firmly isolated,” he added, noting that Berlin has intensified diplomatic efforts to implement harsher sanctions and include the Revolutionary Guards under the EU anti-terror measures.
When pressed on US President Donald Trump’s warnings to Iran and the possibility of a military strike, Wadephul said he had briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the situation.
“I don't know what the final decision is here. We've discussed this issue, and I've only been told that it hasn't been definitively decided. The regime in Iran will have taken note that this president is capable and also willing to take such measures. We've been able to observe this in recent weeks,” he said.
Germany, a key ally of Israel, has taken a hardline stance toward Tehran amid the unrest. Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that the Iranian regime is living through its "final days and weeks."
On Tuesday, Iran’s ambassador was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry. “The brutal actions of the Iranian regime against its own people are shocking,” the ministry said in a statement. “We urge Iran to end the violence against its citizens and respect their rights.”
The protests erupted on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over the plummeting Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions, quickly spreading to multiple cities.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of instigating “riots” and “terrorism.”
Casualty numbers remain uncertain. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates more than 2,500 deaths, including both protesters and security forces, and over 1,100 injuries. HRANA also reports that more than 18,000 people have been detained, though figures vary and remain unverified.
