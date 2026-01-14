MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Wisr AI Systems Announces Agentic AI-Driven 2026 Product Strategy and Launch of New Corporate and Investor Websites

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a provider of agentic AI-powered risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting the Company's Agentic AI platform strategy, introducing its 2026 commercial product lineup, and announcing the launch of its newly redesigned corporate and investor websites.

Why Agentic AI, Why Now

Artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving from assistive tools to autonomous, goal-driven systems. Industry forecasts indicate that more than 67% of enterprises expect AI agents to independently execute decisions and workflows by 2027 1, while the market for autonomous AI agents is expected to generate up to $450 billion in economic value by 2028 2. At the same time, global cybercrime costs are expected to exceed $10.5 trillion annually 3, with third-party and supply-chain exposure now representing one of the fastest-growing sources of enterprise risk. Wisr AI was purpose-built for this moment.

Rather than relying on static dashboards or periodic assessments, Wisr AI deploys Agentic AI -digital workers that continuously observe global signals, reason across fragmented data, and dynamically reassess cyber, vendor, and supply-chain risk in real time. This shift enables organizations to move from reactive security operations to continuous, intelligence-driven decision-making.

2026 Product Line

For the first time, Wisr AI is formally unveiling its commercial product line, with the platform architecture structured around three integrated products that can be deployed independently or as a unified system.



Risk Intel - Continuous cyber risk intelligence that ingests global threat signals and contextual data to surface emerging risks and prioritize action before disruption occurs.

Risk Assure - Automated third-party risk and assurance that accelerates security assessments, streamlines vendor questionnaires, and enables continuous validation across vendor ecosystems. Risk Central - A unified command layer that connects organizational, vendor, and ecosystem risk into a single operational view, enabling executives and security teams to understand systemic exposure and cascading dependencies.

Together, these products form a scalable digital risk workforce designed to operate at machine speed across increasingly complex environments.

Government and Defence Applications

Further to Wisr AI's news release dated December 9, 2025, the Company is continuing to advance its government and defence-focused offerings built on the same agentic AI foundation, addressing sovereign data, supply-chain resilience, and critical infrastructure protection. Additional details on this initiative can be found here:



Launch of New Corporate and Investor Websites

To support its next phase of growth,has launched a redesigned corporate website at

In parallel, the Company has launched a dedicated investor website at

Outlook

"Agentic AI represents a structural shift in how organizations manage risk, and cybersecurity and supply-chain resilience are among the first domains where this shift truly matters," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of Wisr AI. "Over the past year, we've transformed that vision into a clearly defined product platform and go-to-market strategy. With accelerating demand for autonomous, intelligence-driven risk management, we believe 2026 is a pivotal year for Wisr AI, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

The Company expects to provide further updates on product availability, pilot programs, and strategic partnerships throughout 2026.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

