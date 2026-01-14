403
Biz2x Appoints Narendra Singh Chandel As Vice President & Head Of HR
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14th January, 2026: Biz2X, the global SaaS lending platform and a subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has appointed Narendra Singh Chandel as Vice President & Head of Human Resources. As the company continues to transform digital lending globally with its suite of advanced AI- driven solutions and enters the next phase of growth, Chandel will lead the company's people agenda, focusing on building organizational capability, strengthening leadership depth, and evolving HR practices.
With over 20 years of experience in Human Resources, Chandel will oversee talent acquisition, performance management, leadership development and employee engagement at Biz2X. A key part of his mandate will be to embed efficient AI-enabled HR processes, including data-driven workforce planning and AI-supported hiring frameworks, as the company scales across geographies including India, the United States, and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).
Prior to joining Biz2X, Chandel held leadership roles at Tata Consultancy Services, Newgen Software, and Ingenuity Gaming, where he played a significant role in driving organisational transformation, strengthening HR governance, and supporting business growth through structured talent and capability-building initiatives.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder, Biz2X and Biz2Credit, said, "As the company continues to expand across global markets, our ability to build strong teams and leadership capability at scale will be a key differentiator. Narendra brings a proven track record of building people organisations that combine structure with agility. His experience will be especially valuable as we continue to strengthen our workforce with an AI-led approach in 2026 across product, technology, engineering, and delivery functions, while ensuring that our culture and values remain consistent as we grow."
Sharing his perspective, Mr. Narendra Singh Chandel said, "Biz2X is at an important stage of global growth, having already transformed digital lending through the use of AI. As the organisation scales across markets, this growth must be supported by a strong, future-ready people framework. I will aim to build robust HR foundations, modernize people processes, and enhance employee experience. As the organisation strengthens its AI-led capabilities across functions, we will leverage technology to reimagine talent, learning, and workforce experiences, while preserving a culture anchored in purpose, collaboration, and high performance."
This appointment reinforces Biz2X's commitment to strengthening its leadership and people practices to sustain the company's growth while fostering an inclusive, high-performance work environment. As Biz2X consistently expands its footprint, the company remains focused on attracting and fostering talent that grows with the organisation.
