Beam Global Announces Q4 2025 Revenue Increased Over 50% From Prior Quarter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced preliminary fourth quarter revenue for 2025, with the Company's strongest quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2024.Fourth quarter 2025 revenue increased over 50% from the prior quarter, a significant improvement and a strong finish to the year. Revenue growth in the quarter was driven by new products, expanded international activity, and increased sales to commercial customers, validating the effectiveness of Beam Global's strategic initiatives. The Company expects to file audited financial results by March 31, 2026, in accordance with the SEC deadlines.International sales accounted for approximately half of fourth quarter's revenue, highlighting the increased opportunities delivered by the Company's growing global footprint. Non-government commercial revenues were approximately 84% in the quarter, demonstrating continued diversification beyond Beam Global's historically federal government-focused customer base. Non-EV ARCTM products accounted for approximately 70% of fourth quarter revenue, illustrating that growth is being driven across the Company's diversified product portfolio rather than a single solution. At the same time, EV ARCTM sales increased in Europe, again validating the Company's geographic expansion and strategy to introduce its patented product portfolio to the largest automotive market in the world.“Beam Global is so much more than an American sustainable EV charging infrastructure company. We make energy security products, we make batteries for drones and robots, we are powering crucial AI devices, we are developing secret solutions for the defense industry, our smart cities infrastructure products are expanding, we are opening new markets in the Middle East and Europe where trillions will be spent on products like ours and we continue to develop new products and IP for tomorrow's crucial industries,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“2025 was a challenging year as the new administration paused the electrification of the federal fleet but Beam Global transitioned from U.S. government generated revenues to a truly global footprint with an expansive product portfolio which provides what businesses, governments and the defense industry need most – reliable, scalable and robust sources of energy delivered by unique and patented products. We grew Q4 revenues by 50% by selling new products into new markets. That's the blueprint for 2026 and we aim to continue to deliver on it.”In prior periods U.S. government sales have contributed the majority of Beam Global's revenues. During 2025, Beam Global introduced new products, expanded international operations, and strengthened its sales and business development teams with a new focus on non-U.S. federal government customers. The fourth quarter results reflect the cumulative impact of these strategies, with increased sales across multiple geographies, customer segments and product solutions.For more information about Beam Global's sustainable EV charging solutions, visit or contact ....Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

...

Media Contact

Lisa Potok

+1 858-327-9123

...