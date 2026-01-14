Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches V1 Protocol Launch While Investor Base Grows To 18,800

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project in the decentralized finance sector, has continued to report progress on development and participation ahead of its V1 protocol launch. The project is building a lending and borrowing system designed to operate on-chain, with a dual market structure and collateral mechanisms. The team has also completed third-party security assessments and is preparing for testnet activity followed by mainnet release.

Building a Dual Lending Market Protocol

Mutuum Finance aims to establish a DeFi lending environment in which users can lend and borrow through two distinct market models. The first is a pooled lending market, and the second is a direct matching market between users.

The pooled market functions as a Peer to Contract system. Users supply assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens that represent their deposit position. These mtTokens accrue yield based on borrowing activity and pool utilization. For example, a user who deposits 1,000 USDC into the pool would receive mtUSDC. If borrowing demand increases, interest paid by borrowers increases the return for mtUSDC holders.

The second market is a Peer to Peer model. In this system, lenders and borrowers interact directly, with borrowers posting collateral to secure loans. Loan to Value (LTV) ratios determine how much a borrower can draw against the posted collateral. If the collateral value decreases below the required threshold, liquidation mechanisms are triggered. During liquidation, a portion of debt is repaid and collateral is transferred at a discount to liquidators. This design aims to protect solvency within the system while offering structured borrowing options for users.

Together, these two markets are intended to provide flexibility for different types of users, ranging from passive lenders to borrowers seeking tailored credit terms. This system places Mutuum Finance in the category of new DeFi crypto projects focusing on infrastructure rather than speculative tokens.

mtTokens and Protocol-Level Yield

mtTokens serve as a key component of the protocol's system. They act as deposit receipts for assets supplied into the lending pools. Their value increases as interest paid by borrowers is distributed across the pools. This design follows the structure used by established DeFi lending platforms, where yield is tied to real borrowing activity rather than emissions alone.

In addition to interest rates, Mutuum Finance plans to introduce a buy-and-distribute mechanism. Under this system, a portion of protocol revenue will be used to purchase MUTM tokens on the market, which are then distributed to users who stake their mtTokens. This creates a link between protocol revenue and token distribution.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion Plans

The roadmap published by the development team outlines further infrastructure features scheduled for later stages. One of these features is stablecoin integration. Stablecoins are expected to serve as liquidity assets for borrowing and lending activities, allowing users to borrow in assets with minimal price volatility. This is a common feature in next crypto lending projects focused on usage rather than speculation.