Singapore Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Opportunities In IT, Electrical, And Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Construction And Tier Standards

The Singapore Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.25 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.83%.

Singapore remains one of the strategically important data center hubs in Southeast Asia. Following the lifting of the data center construction moratorium in 2022, the market has re-entered an expansion phase, supported by the renewed approvals for high-efficiency, sustainable facilities. However, land scarcity, rising power constraints, and rising AI-driven density requirements continue to define the strategic direction of market development.



Singapore aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to around 60 million tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030, with a goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the key targets include increasing the adoption of renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency across industries, transforming 80% of buildings into green structures by 2030, and deploying at least 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar energy by 2030. These initiatives reflect Singapore's strong commitment to sustainability, energy transition, and climate resilience, in alignment with global decarbonization goals.

Singapore has about 44 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.

The demand for wholesale colocation services is estimated to grow significantly, fueled by the rising adoption of cloud technologies among enterprises in Singapore. As of 2025, wholesale colocation represented roughly 58.3% of the total colocation revenue, a share that is expected to surpass 67.2% by 2030.

Over the next two to three years, Singapore is expected to witness substantial investments in its data center sector, driven by the entry of several new operators in the market. The total investment in this industry is projected to exceed $5.11 billion by 2031. This surge reflects Singapore's rapidly expanding digital economy, supported by the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the government initiatives aimed at strengthening the city's digital infrastructure.

In November 2025, KKR and Singtel were in advanced talks to acquire over 80% of STT GDC from ST Telemedia in a deal valued at more than $5 billion. This move would give them full ownership of one of Asia's largest data center platforms, with 1.7 GW across 11 markets.

As of Q1 2025, the average industrial electricity price in Singapore ranges between USD 0.21 and 0.24 per kWh, applicable to industries including data centers. In October 2025, Singapore decided to develop a 700 MW low-carbon data center park in Jurong Island, marking one of the country's largest digital infrastructure projects. The site will leverage hydrogen-ready plants, expanded battery storage, ammonia power, and solar to support sustainable capacity growth.

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Singapore's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimised hardware. Vendors such as NVIDIA, Quanta, and Wiwynn are increasingly involved in AI-ready rack-scale solutions, aligning with Singapore's push toward advanced digital services.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations. Singapore's data center market features major global and regional operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, AirTrunk, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), Keppel Data Centres, and Singtel; furthermore, it includes newer players such as DayOne.

