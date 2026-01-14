Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: US And China Spearhead Adoption, While Global Regions Gradually Invest In Advanced Cooling Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market was valued at USD 870 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 10.70 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 51.93%.

Liquid cooling solutions are becoming increasingly essential in data centers due to rising rack power densities. Data center operators actively invest in advanced liquid cooling technologies by collaborating with liquid cooling infrastructure providers. This integration occurs during the early stages of data center planning, enabling facilities to handle high-density workloads effectively.

The data center liquid cooling market is projected to witness an absolute growth rate of over 1129% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by the ongoing increase in high-density workloads, advancements in computing, sustainability initiatives, and improvements in liquid cooling technologies.

In 2024, direct liquid cooling accounted for major percentage of total liquid cooling investments. Most data center operators continue to focus on this type of technology to align with global sustainability targets and meet the requirements for advanced cooling solutions. Meanwhile, immersion cooling technology plays a vital role in AI-ready data centers, supporting high rack densities. It represented around 17% of liquid cooling investments in 2024.

Hyperscale data centers dominated the investment share in the liquid cooling market in 2024 due to their significant computing and cooling needs. These facilities require advanced cooling technologies to continuously process artificial intelligence and cloud workloads. In 2024, hyperscale companies contributed for major share of liquid cooling investments, while colocation facilities accounted for roughly 36%. However, the adoption of these technologies in enterprise data centers is still in its early stages.

The US and China are at the forefront of advanced liquid cooling technologies adoption in their data centers, specifically in green field data centers, and the regions with hot climates or high electricity prices, such as, Middle East region and Latin America, continue to invest in liquid cooling technologies because of their efficient thermal management and reduced energy consumption.

The supply chain disruptions and high costs of liquid cooling infrastructure are hampering the adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies in data centers. While liquid cooling offers energy savings, upfront integration costs are challenging for data center operators to adopt such expensive technologies.

DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Rack Power Density

The steady rise in rack power density is optimizing data center designs, becoming one of the primary factors for the adoption of liquid cooling technologies. As workloads driven by artificial intelligence, HPC, and GPU clusters demand higher processing power, traditional air-cooling systems struggle to dissipate the escalating heat loads efficiently.

Liquid cooling technologies like direct-to-chip and immersion cooling continue to emerge as one of the most effective solutions, offering superior thermal management, higher rack power density utilization, and lower energy consumption. This trend not only enhances operational performance but also aligns with global sustainability goals, enabling data centers to achieve greater computing efficiency within smaller physical footprints.

Advancements in Liquid Cooling

As data centers support growing digital demands, innovative cooling techniques are becoming essential to ensure operational efficiency. Traditional air-based cooling methods are becoming insufficient for modern high-density environments.

Data center operators continue to seek advanced solutions that offer improved thermal management and reduced energy consumption. The best example of such advanced solutions is immersion cooling and direct-to-chip liquid cooling. These methods involve transferring heat more efficiently by bringing the cooling medium closer to the heat-generating components

In immersion cooling, entire servers in data centers are submerged in a thermally conductive dielectric fluid that efficiently dissipates heat compared to traditional cooling. Direct-to-chip liquid cooling uses cold plates attached to CPUs/GPUs, with liquid circulating through them to absorb heat directly from the components.

Sustainability Initiatives Driving Liquid Cooling Adoption

Data centers are the backbone of the digital world, and they are also large energy consumers. As companies, investors, and regulators transition toward lower carbon footprints, resource efficiency, and advanced liquid cooling technologies have gained momentum. Modern computing systems, especially GPUs used for AI, ML, and HPC, generate more heat. Traditional air cooling becomes inefficient and expensive as rack power density rises. They consume lots of electricity and often require excessive water or refrigerant use. Sustainability initiatives aim to reduce water and energy consumption to reduce carbon emissions.

Many hyperscalers and large enterprises are making substantial efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, and these targets force data center companies to reduce operational emissions. As liquid cooling can reduce energy consumption for cooling purposes and enable higher rack density in data centers, it has become an attractive initiative to adopt in data centers.

DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In North America, the adoption of liquid cooling is comparatively higher in the US, with many data centers adopting liquid cooling technologies compared to others. The data center operators are increasingly investing in advanced liquid cooling technologies in the US. Canada is still growing in terms of data center liquid cooling adoption. However, the adoption of these technologies is likely to witness a significant surge in the Canadian market over the next three years. In Latin America, the data centers across Brazil witness a gradual rise in advanced liquid cooling adoption compared to other Latin American countries like Mexico, Chile, and others.

In Europe, data centers across established nations like the UK, Germany, and France continue to witness a significant surge in liquid cooling adoption, compared to other countries. The data centers across Nordic nations like Norway and Sweden are also investing in such solutions. Meanwhile, in nations like Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Poland, and others, the adoption of liquid cooling is still in early stages. However, the adoption of such cooling techniques is likely to witness a continuous surge across all European countries over the next three to five years.

In APAC, China is leading in terms of liquid cooling adoption in its data centers. Several companies in the country have already installed advanced cooling technologies like direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling in their data centers across China. However, this adoption is still in its growing stages across Australia, Japan, India, and South Korea. The data centers across these countries are slated to adopt such technologies over the next three to five years. Countries like New Zealand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and others are still in early stages in terms of liquid cooling adoption in data centers.

The data centers across countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are at the forefront of advanced liquid cooling technologies adoption in the Middle East region. The region is still in the growing stage in terms of liquid cooling adoption, indicating a limited number of data center facilities across the region have installed such technologies in their data centers. The data centers across the Middle Eastern nations like Israel, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, and others are expected to witness a gradual surge in the adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies over the next three to five years.

