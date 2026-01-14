403
Trump warns Greenland PM after pledging loyalty to Denmark
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has dismissed Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen as someone he “doesn’t even know,” warning of a “big problem” after Nielsen reaffirmed the island’s loyalty to Denmark rather than the United States.
The dispute over Trump’s ambitions to acquire the strategic Arctic territory escalated at a joint press conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday, where Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Nielsen presented a united stance.
“If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU,” Nielsen said.
The remarks, made ahead of high-level discussions in Washington between Danish and Greenlandic officials and US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, drew a sharp response from Trump.
“That’s their problem,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. “I disagree with them. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know anything about him, but that’s going to be a big problem for him.”
Trump has justified his desire to control Greenland as a way to prevent Chinese or Russian influence—a claim disputed by both Moscow and Beijing, as well as regional authorities. “One way or the other, we’re gonna have Greenland,” he reiterated on Sunday.
The tensions coincide with a legislative proposal from Florida Congressman Randy Fine, who introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, which would authorize the president to take “whatever steps necessary” to acquire the territory. Danish officials have rejected the proposal, with Ambassador Jesper Moller Sorensen emphasizing that Greenland is part of Denmark.
