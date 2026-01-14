Clarios Accelerates Sodium-Ion Innovation With Strategic Partnership And Commitment To Serial Production

Las Vegas, NV, USA – January, 2026 – Clarios a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery solutions, announced major steps forward in its sodium-ion strategy including an expanded partnership with Swedish battery innovator Altris underpinned by a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) focused on the Power Sodium platform. The company also plans to launch serial production of low-voltage sodium-ion batteries before the end of the decade at a dedicated European or US facility equipped for scalable manufacturing. This announcement, made during CES 2026, underscores Clarios' leadership in sustainable mobility and its ability to deliver chemistry-agnostic solutions for OEM customers, reinforcing sodium-ion as a key pillar of Clarios' innovation strategy. The strategy combines three critical developments: Increased Equity Investment in Altris Clarios has deepened its investment in Altris to accelerate product development and secure a resilient European supply chain for sodium-ion technology. The JDA formalizes technical and commercial alignment between the companies and sets the stage for industrial-scale production. Collaboration with InoBat for Prototype Cell Assembly Clarios, Altris, and Slovak manufacturer InoBat are preparing for the assembly of the first sodium-ion test cells for automotive applications at InoBat's facility in Slovakia. The prototype batteries are based on test cells produced at InoBat's pilot facility using Altris' advanced sodium-ion technology. All performance validation and testing are conducted in Clarios' R&D laboratories in Hannover to ensure compliance with OEM requirements. These cells demonstrate strong cold-start capability down to –25°C (–13 °F) low internal resistance, and high power density – features that ensure reliable winter operation and efficient energy delivery for modern vehicles. Serial Production Targeted by End of Decade Clarios confirmed plans to launch serial production of low-voltage sodium-ion batteries at a dedicated European or US facility equipped for scalable manufacturing. This initiative supports OEM sustainability goals and regulatory requirements while reducing reliance on non-European raw materials. By planning for localized production in Europe and keeping the option for U.S. capacity, Clarios is building a resilient supply chain to mitigate global sourcing risks and ensure long-term sustainability. Strategic Significance: This initiative places a strong emphasis on building a resilient, locally anchored supply chain. By prioritizing partnerships and sourcing strategies, the project aims to ensure long-term sustainability and supply security for sodium-ion technology. Sodium-ion technology offers a sustainable alternative to traditional chemistries, leveraging abundant, rare earth-free raw materials and enabling circularity. By localizing cell production in Europe, Clarios is building a secure supply chain and delivering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global automotive customers. “Launching serial production of sodium-ion batteries is a key step in our mission to deliver innovative, chemistry-agnostic energy solutions for the automotive industry,” said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President and General Manager, Global OEM Customers and Technology at Clarios.“Our collaboration with Altris and InoBat enables us to accelerate the development of this new technology to benefit our customers.” Echoing this commitment to partnership, Christer Bergquist, CEO of Altris, said:“Our deepened partnership with Clarios marks an important milestone for sodium-ion technology. By combining expertise, we're accelerating product development and preparing for industrial-scale production – delivering a sustainable solution that meets the growing global demand for battery innovation.” This shared vision is already taking shape at InoBat's facility in Slovakia, commissioned in 2024. The site includes R&D labs, quality testing, and a pilot line capable of producing up to 50,000 cells annually. It is currently running customer qualification programs and serves as a key enabler for future serial production. About Clarios: Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility and owner of the brand VARTA in the automotive sector. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. About Altris: Altris is a Swedish sodium-ion battery developer, with primary focus on its proprietary Prussian White cathode material. Sprung out of the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University, we are taking our patented innovation from conception to commercialization. Looking ahead, we aspire to become the primary supplier of sodium-ion battery cathodes in Europe, making a real impact on the world by enabling a better battery at scale. About InoBat: InoBat is a European battery manufacturer focused on high-performance and sustainable energy solutions. With a portfolio of pilot and industrial-scale facilities, InoBat supports the development and production of customized battery cells for automotive, aviation, and industrial applications. Its Volta I facility in Slovakia serves as a customer qualification plant and innovation hub for next-generation battery technologies.