Sciencesoft To Present A Multi-Agent AI Taking Most Contact Center Tasks At WHX Dubai 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ScienceSoft will speak at the World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, the event formerly known as Arab Health. On February 11, 2026, at 14:30 (UTC+4), Hadeel Abu Baker, Senior Healthcare IT Consultant at ScienceSoft, will speak at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.

Her session,“AI Agents First: A New Operating Model for Healthcare Contact Centers,” explains how a multi-agent AI can handle most contact center calls, while staff focus on verification, escalation, and outcome control. It focuses on real-world call complexity, from handling Arabic dialects to dealing with complex multi-intent requests (e.g., rescheduling, location and parking guidance, and payment questions all within one interaction).

Our expert will cover:



A multi-agent design where a router assigns tasks to specialist agents and controls context handoff, so the patient is not asked the same questions twice.

The functional architecture, including routing and integrations with scheduling and CRM.

The guardrails that keep it safe, including identity checks, escalation rules, and do-not-answer boundaries. The KPIs used to measure the agent's impact.

The attendees will also see a live demo featuring an agent that switches from UAE Arabic to English upon request, handles long, multi-intent conversation turns, and completes voice flows with WhatsApp follow-ups.

About WHX Dubai 2026

The World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai, formerly known as Arab Health, is recognized as the largest healthcare trade show and medical conference in Dubai. It's presented as a forum for global leaders, suppliers, and innovators to connect and do business across the healthcare ecosystem. For 2026, the organizers cite more than 235,000 professional visits, over 4,300 exhibitors, and representation from more than 180 countries. The program includes six CME-accredited conferences focused on clinical excellence, digital transformation, and surgical innovation.

Need Insider Healthcare AI Insights?

ScienceSoft's experts share practice-based commentary on healthcare AI for healthcare and MedTech media. We provide interview-ready quotes, briefing notes, and anonymized case examples of using governed AI agents for healthcare workflows. We can also explain adoption risks, privacy boundaries, and KPI design with a Gulf region lens. Visit our Press Room to request an expert opinion or to arrange a short interview at WHX Dubai 2026.

