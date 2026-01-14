403
Ukrainian parliament removes key defense, security leaders in reshuffle
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to remove senior defense and security officials as part of a government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissals of Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service (SBU), in the latest wartime changes. Shmyhal and Fedorov were dismissed with 265 and 270 votes, respectively, while Maliuk was removed with 235, according to the parliament’s Telegram account.
Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said the government would undergo “substantial” internal reforms to strengthen resilience as the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its fourth year.
The president proposed appointing Fedorov as the next defense minister and Shmyhal as a candidate for first deputy prime minister and energy minister. The energy portfolio has been vacant since November, when Svitlana Hrynchuk resigned amid a $100 million corruption probe in the sector. Hrynchuk had assumed the role last July during the largest cabinet reshuffle since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Separately, Maliuk announced last week that he would step down as SBU chief but remain within the service to oversee “world-class asymmetric special operations, which will continue to cause maximum damage” to Russia. Zelenskyy subsequently appointed Yevhenii Khmara, head of the SBU’s Alpha special operations unit, as acting chief.
Ukrainian media, including the state news agency Ukrinform, reported that a vote to confirm Shmyhal as energy minister received 210 votes, falling short of the 226 needed for approval.
