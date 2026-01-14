403
Cuba Mourns Victims of U.S. Strike on Venezuela
(MENAFN) Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel visited Havana's Venezuelan Embassy on Tuesday to honor victims of Washington's military assault on Venezuela, signing a condolence registry in a defiant show of solidarity.
Diaz-Canel condemned the American operation—which targeted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his spouse—as "a vile and criminal act" while inscribing Cuba's steadfast allegiance to Chavismo in the memorial book.
In his written tribute, the Cuban president declared that facing down "the threats of the northern empire," his nation reaffirms devotion to the revolutionary principles of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez. He offered profound sympathies and revolutionary solidarity to Venezuela's people and the 32 Cuban combatants who died protecting Cuba, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced via X that remains of the 32 Cubans slain in Washington's strike will arrive in Havana on Jan. 15.
Rodriguez characterized the intervention as "unacceptable and barbaric," charging that the US flagrantly trampled human rights while attempting to force chaotic, fascist governance across the region.
President Donald Trump had previously identified Cuba as a possible target in a Jan. 7 declaration.
Havana confirmed earlier that 32 military personnel and law enforcement officers perished during Washington's Venezuela operation.
Trump announced Sunday that Cuba would be cut off from Venezuelan oil supplies and financial assistance.
Rodriguez dismissed Trump's assertions, insisting Havana has never accepted payment or material goods for security assistance rendered to any nation.
Diaz-Canel attributed Cuba's severe economic crisis to Washington's policies, dismissing critiques while asserting Havana maintains complete sovereignty despite prolonged American coercion.
