Death toll from Iran’s protests rises to over two thousand people
(MENAFN) The number of people killed during the ongoing protests in Iran has climbed to 2,550, according to figures released by a rights-monitoring group. The tally reportedly includes 2,403 demonstrators and 147 members of the security forces and pro-government supporters.
Data compiled from the 17th day of nationwide unrest indicate that at least 614 protest actions have taken place across 187 cities, spanning all 31 provinces. The same figures point to 18,434 arrests, 1,134 cases of serious injury, and 97 incidents in which detainees were forced to make televised confessions. Despite these estimates, authorities have not issued any comprehensive official casualty statistics.
The nationwide communications shutdown remains in effect, with internet access reportedly cut for approximately 132 consecutive hours, further limiting information flow inside the country.
The protests began late last month, first erupting on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar in response to the sharp fall of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions, before rapidly spreading to numerous other urban centers.
Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters,” alleging that these groups have carried out attacks in public locations across the country.
Amid the escalating situation, US President Donald Trump warned that Washington is prepared to take “very strong action” if reports that Iran plans to execute protesters are confirmed. His remarks followed an earlier post on his social media platform stating, “Help is on the way.”
Explaining his comment, Trump said: “Well, there's a lot of help on the way, and in different forms, including economic help ... We put Iran out of business with their nuclear capacity,” referring to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities carried out last June.
