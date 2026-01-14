403
French farmers bring tractors to Paris over Mercosur agreement
(MENAFN) French Farmers Bring 350 Tractors to Paris in Protest Against Mercosur Trade Deal
Around 350 French farmers drove their tractors into Paris on Tuesday to protest the EU’s trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur, while also demanding simpler administrative procedures for their daily work.
Farmers blocked several motorways before entering the city in the early hours, according to reports. Luc Smessaert, vice-president of the FNSEA—one of France’s largest farm unions—told a news agency that demonstrators are determined to remain in Paris until their concerns are addressed.
“Our aim is to leave this evening. If we don’t get this meeting (with the prime minister), then yes, we will stay as long as it takes. We’re currently along the Seine, and if we have to spread out across Paris, we will do so,” Smessaert said.
A large group of farmers gathered outside the National Assembly, prompting its president, Yael Braun-Pivet, to meet them again following a previous encounter in which protesters booed her with chants of “resign.”
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office is expected to receive a delegation of farmers later in the afternoon.
Farmers across Europe have opposed the EU-Mercosur deal, which has been under negotiation for over 20 years, arguing that it threatens domestic markets, agricultural livelihoods, and food safety standards.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to sign the agreement in Paraguay on January 17.
