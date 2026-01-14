Groww Parent Billionbrains' Q3 Profit Falls 28 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking platform Groww, on Wednesday reported a sharp fall in profits for the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3 FY26).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 546.93 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 757.11 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

On the other hand, revenue from operations rose 24.8 per cent to Rs 1,216.07 crore from Rs 974.53 crore reported a year ago, according to its stock exchange filing.

On a standalone basis, the company's performance was weaker. Profit after tax fell 36.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 428.45 crore in the December quarter, compared with Rs 677.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

However, adjusted EBITDA improved during the quarter and stood at Rs 741.80 crore, up from Rs 598.1 crore in Q3 FY25, according to the company's investor presentation.

Despite an overall slowdown across the broking industry over the past year, Groww continued to add users at a healthy pace.

The company's total transacting user base grew 25 per cent and crossed the 2 crore mark. Active users also increased, with a 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

In Q3, Groww was the only major broker to record growth in all three months of October, November and December, adding 2.17 lakh active NSE clients during the quarter.

The total value of customer assets on the platform jumped 39 per cent year-on-year.

Groww also strengthened its position in equity markets. Its market share in cash equities rose to 28.8 per cent in Q3 from 21.6 per cent a year ago.

In equity derivatives, the company's market share increased sharply from 12.2 per cent to 18.1 per cent during the same period.

Retail cash average daily turnover grew 21 per cent to Rs 11,331 crore, while retail derivatives average daily turnover surged 45 per cent to Rs 11,483 crore.

In the mutual fund segment, Groww saw a modest rise in market share from 12.3 per cent to 13.7 per cent.

However, SIP inflows through the platform showed strong growth, increasing 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,328 crore in Q3 from Rs 9,476 crore in the year-ago quarter.