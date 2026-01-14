403
Syrian forces capture ISIS cell near Damascus
(MENAFN) Syrian security forces have apprehended an ISIS (Daesh) cell in the countryside near Damascus, the country’s Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.
“An ISIS terrorist cell was arrested in the town of Jadidat al-Shibani in the Barada Valley, in the countryside of Damascus,” a ministry source told a Syrian news agency, without providing further details.
On December 13, an ISIS ambush in the central city of Palmyra killed three Americans—including two service members and one civilian—and wounded three additional US troops, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
Syria officially joined the US-led international coalition against ISIS on November 12. Formed in 2014, the coalition has conducted military operations against the group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus had not previously been a participant.
Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, the new Syrian administration has been working to strengthen security across the country.
