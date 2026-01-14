New G RAM G Act Takes Away Right To Employment, Claims KC Venugopal

Venugopal Slams 'G RAM G' Act Amendment

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday sharply criticised the VB G RAM G act, stating that the right to employment has been taken away through the new legislation. Venugopal was addressing a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, where he pointed out that under the old law, the Centre had to bear 100% of the wage component; however, under the new amendment, the Centre will bear only 60%, with the remaining 40% to be borne by the state.

"The employment guarantee scheme is the largest employment-providing programme the world has ever seen. Through the new amendment, the very right to employment has been taken away. Under the old law, the Centre had to bear 100% of the wage component. As per the new amendment, the Centre will bear only 60%, and the remaining 40% has to be borne by the state," Venugopal said.

Financial Burden and 'Ideological Erasure'

He alleged that the new law will create an additional financial burden on Kerala and that Rs 2,000 crore will have to be allocated from the state treasury. He accused the Centre of not just removing Mahatma Gandhi's name, but erasing his ideology through the G RAM G act. "An amount of ₹2,000 crore will have to be found from the state treasury. This move of the Union government is not just about removing Gandhi's name, but about erasing his ideology. It is an RSS move aimed at destroying the concept of Grama Swaraj," he said.

Congress Leader Takes on Kerala CM

The Congress leader also accused the Kerala CM of spreading Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh agenda by signing the PM Shri scheme agreement and noted that yesterday's protest by the state government against the Centre, the Chief Minister made remarks against UDF MPs. "During yesterday's protest by the state government against the Centre, the Chief Minister made remarks against UDF MPs. If CM examines the performance of UDF MPs, he will understand the facts. Without informing the CPI, which is part of his own front, the state government signed the PM SHRI scheme and implemented the RSS agenda. What moral right does such a Chief Minister have to invite the UDF to join an anti-Centre protest?," he said.

