403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Commission urges respect for Syria’s territorial integrity
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Tuesday called for full respect for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity, citing concerns over continuing violence across the country.
During a midday press briefing in Brussels, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni underscored the bloc’s alarm over waves of violence that have affected Syria since March.
"There cannot be any peace or stability in Syria without a full process of national dialogue, reconciliation and traditional justice," he said.
El Anouni condemned any foreign military interventions that threaten Syria’s stability and stressed the need to support efforts toward a peaceful political transition.
"We're calling for full respect of the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria," he added.
He also drew attention to violent clashes in coastal areas last spring, noting that the European Commission has closely monitored developments on the ground.
Since last week, the YPG/SDF terror group reportedly shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, resulting in 24 deaths, nearly 130 injuries, and the displacement of roughly 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.
In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed another agreement with the SDF regarding the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, stipulating that both districts would be recognized as administrative parts of Aleppo while respecting their local particularities.
During a midday press briefing in Brussels, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni underscored the bloc’s alarm over waves of violence that have affected Syria since March.
"There cannot be any peace or stability in Syria without a full process of national dialogue, reconciliation and traditional justice," he said.
El Anouni condemned any foreign military interventions that threaten Syria’s stability and stressed the need to support efforts toward a peaceful political transition.
"We're calling for full respect of the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria," he added.
He also drew attention to violent clashes in coastal areas last spring, noting that the European Commission has closely monitored developments on the ground.
Since last week, the YPG/SDF terror group reportedly shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities, and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo, resulting in 24 deaths, nearly 130 injuries, and the displacement of roughly 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, according to official figures.
In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
In April 2025, Syrian authorities signed another agreement with the SDF regarding the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, stipulating that both districts would be recognized as administrative parts of Aleppo while respecting their local particularities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment